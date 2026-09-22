Following the launch of its new franchising model tailored for large offices, NextHome has multiple ongoing additions. NextHome Coastal Estates and NextHome Central Coast joined the franchise under the ownership of Albert Meggers. The offices included nearly 200 high-performing agents and expanded NextHome’s reach across California’s Central Coast and Ventura County markets.

Today, NextHome announced the addition of three more large offices in North Orange County, California, operating under the banner of NextHome Pacific Estates. Under decades of leadership from owner Colleen Rogers, the addition adds nearly 200 agents from offices throughout Yorba Linda, Orange and Anaheim, California.

Both Meggers and Rogers operated under the Keller Williams system before ultimately choosing NextHome.

The moves come shortly after the above-referenced strategic shift in May built specifically for larger operators. The new NextHome model offers two technology paths under a single five-year agreement: Full Tech Stack and Lite Tech Stack.

The Full Tech Stack includes CRM, marketing tools, CMA solutions, transaction management and other operational platforms. Instead of asking brokers and agents to manage multiple disconnected systems, the goal is to create a simpler, more consistent experience across the brokerage, according to NextHome.

Brokers also retain ownership of their data, an increasingly important consideration as Keller Williams owners evaluate long-term technology partnerships.

The Lite Tech Stack offers a “more streamlined option” for brokerages with agents and teams that want access to the NextHome brand, support and resources while keeping costs lower and avoiding unnecessary technology overlap.

“The future of real estate is not one-size-fits-all,” said James Dwiggins, president of NextHome, in a statement. “Large-office operators shouldn’t have to choose between scale and simplicity. Different brokerages have different needs, and we wanted to build something flexible enough to support their reality while still protecting the culture and independence that make those businesses special.”

“As the industry evolves, many large brokerage owners are asking themselves whether the systems around them are actually helping their business move faster and operate more profitably,” said Keith Robinson, president of strategy for NextHome, in a statement. “We built this model specifically for operators who want to simplify some of that complexity without sacrificing their culture, independence, or growth.”

Meggers said that real estate is going through a period of punctuated change, “and we have a voice in shaping the future based on who we affiliate with.”

The increase in large operators choosing NextHome could be the result of the struggles many brokerage leaders face, according to the release, which added that running a large real estate company has become more complicated, more expensive and more demanding than ever.

“The franchise options in the market aren’t great right now for big operators; there just hasn’t been something innovative in this space for a long time,” Meggers said. “When I discovered NextHome, it was clear they were positioned to solve that innovation gap. Now, large operators like myself have a viable alternative to these antiquated options.”

In addition to the technology solutions, the Full Tech option includes support from NextHome’s U.S.-based Member Services team, which provides hands-on assistance five days a week.

While the offering has evolved, NextHome says its core philosophy remains unchanged.

“Culture can be difficult to measure, but its impact on a business is very real,” said Charis Moreno, executive vice president of Growth for NextHome, in a statement. “We’ve always believed that when you support people at a high level and build a company around relationships, strong business results follow naturally.”