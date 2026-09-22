Above, Nelson Zide in front of the NAR donor wall.

The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) has honored longtime Framingham Realtor®, author and national speaker, Nelson Zide, for assisting the Realtors’® Relief Foundation (RRF).

The RRF is the philanthropic arm of NAR. Formed in the aftermath of 9/11, its mission is to provide “housing-related assistance to disaster impacted communities through the generosity of Realtors®, state and local associations and industry partners.”

A release noted that Zide has donated $10,000 to the RRF, and now has his name included on a new donor wall at Realtor® Plaza outside of NAR headquarters in Chicago.

In addition to selling more than 1,000 homes as a Realtor® in the Framingham office of ERA Key, Zide previously served as a principal at ERA Key. ERA Key merged with HUNT ERA Real Estate in 2018.

Zide has presented to and trained other real estate agents throughout the country, and written books about selling real estate. He has also won many awards, including ERA Key’s Circle of Light Award, which is presented to an ERA Key professional who does extraordinary things for communities and people in need, the release stated.

“Real estate has been my focus for my entire adult life,” Zide said. “I love to talk about it. I love to write about it. And, most of all, I love to sell it. That’s why I’m pleased to have donated to an organization that takes care of housing and other expenses for those who most need help.”

He added that the NAR covers all of the RRF’s administrative expenses, “so that every dollar donated goes directly to victims of disasters.”

For more information about the Realtors’® Relief Foundation, visit https://rrf.realtor/.