Realtor.com announced that The Let America Build™ campaign put on a first-of-its-kind mobile activation highlighting the national housing supply crisis in Boston, driving a glass house mounted on a truck through the city streets, symbolizing America’s staggering 4.03 million-home supply gap.

According to a release, the campaign aims to inform the public, elevate housing supply as a shared national priority and encourage a fact-based conversation about the local policies and actions that can make building more housing possible.

The public activation offers a visual look at the scale of the nation’s housing shortage and the need to build more homes. The Let America Build™ activation turns a glass house into a bold, impossible-to-miss symbol of the country’s housing shortage—bringing the message straight to the streets in a city where affordability and the housing challenge is impossible to ignore.

“This activation is a visible reminder that housing policy is not abstract and represents a home that could be built—and the opportunity for a person or family to live in the community they love—but may never exist if unnecessary barriers prevent homes from moving from plan to reality,” said Joel Berner, senior economist at Realtor.com®.

In August, Boston’s housing market offered buyers more inventory than previous years, but was still below pre-pandemic levels: active listings climbed 15.0% year over year in August, according to the Realtor.com® August 2026 Monthly Housing Trends Report.

Despite that inventory growth, the market remains relatively disciplined on pricing. Just 14.8% of active Boston-area listings had a price cut—below the 20.4% national share—and the rate fell 3.0 percentage points from a year earlier.

The Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro’s median list price was $795,000, down a modest 0.6% from last August. Price per square foot declined 1.5% year over year, suggesting incremental buyer leverage rather than a dramatic repricing. Homes are taking longer to sell: median time on market rose by six days from a year ago, signaling that buyers have become more selective even as prices have largely held steady.

In the Boston metro area, 95% of land permits single-family housing by right, but only 4% permits multi-family housing by right, below the national average of 12%. 59% of single-family-zoned land requires a minimum lot size of an acre or more, higher than the national average of 56% and 88% of residentially zoned land has a parking mandate according to Land Use Labs data.

For more information, visit LetAmericaBuild.org.