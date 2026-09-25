As tech conversations dominate industry discourse and brokerages compete to stay ahead, the race is on to identify the solutions that drive growth and add value.

To gain insight into which tools are making the biggest difference, we asked some of our 2026 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“What is the most effective business development strategy or tech-driven system you’re using to capture market share and demonstrate value to clients?”

Here’s what they had to say:

ACHIEVERS

Veroushka Volkert

Sales Associate

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

“Integrating different AI tools directly into our market analysis and marketing workflow, including the ONE Sotheby’s International Realty platform AgentAI. We use AI to produce polished MLS listing remarks, social content and digital email campaigns almost instantly, so new listings hit the market with strong exposure from day one. We also use it to pull real-time comps and list-to-sale data.”

INFLUENCERS

Leah Gibbons

SVP & Chief Marketing Officer

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

“In today’s market, controlling your listing data is a competitive advantage. That’s why Howard Hanna built HannaList, our proprietary listing add/edit management and distribution platform. HannaList powers our seller-driven listing launch strategy, allowing us to strategically sequence our listing marketing efforts, build early buyer demand and maximize market impact.”

INFLUENCERS

Adrian Provost

Chief Commercial Officer

Realty ONE Group Terminus

“To capture market share, we’ve moved beyond standard prospecting. At Realty ONE Group Terminus, we deploy our proprietary ONE Suite ecosystem as an active business intelligence tool. It monitors real-time behavioral triggers and shifting engagement patterns to forecast client intent. We pair this data with our Transcendental Sales framework. Instead of aggressive pitching, our agents use cognitive science to establish immediate alignment and psychological safety. Because our tech anticipates client needs, our agents move from ‘salespeople’ to strategic advisors.”

TRAILBLAZERS

Pritesh Damani

Chief Technology Officer

Real

“The most effective thing we’re deploying right now isn’t any single feature. It’s that our entire technology stack is built in-house and connected end-to-end. Everything an agent touches at Real runs on reZEN, our proprietary platform. Our AI isn’t bolted on; it’s native to the way agents actually work. That’s something competitors stitching together vendor products simply can’t replicate. Where that shows up most directly for clients is HeyLeo, our voice-interactive AI home search concierge. HeyLeo lets them search in plain language while keeping the agent at the center of every conversation.”

Visit https://www.rismedia.com/2026-newsmakers to learn more about this year’s Newsmakers.