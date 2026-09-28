RE/MAX Town & Country has announced a strategic brokerage partnership with Lee Linhart, Broker/Owner of Linhart Realty Group, bringing together two established RE/MAX organizations and creating an expanded network spanning six states.

Linhart—a broker with 35 years of experience with RE/MAX—currently operates approximately 24 offices with 475 real estate professionals throughout Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. The partnership adds RE/MAX Town & Country’s 18 offices and approximately 300 real estate professionals in Georgia and North Carolina, creating a combined network of approximately 42 offices and 775 professionals across six states.

According to a release, the partnership represents growth—not a change in the company’s identity, leadership or commitment to its agents and communities.

Molly McGrory, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Town & Country, stated that she will remain actively involved in the company and its leadership.

“I want to be very clear about one thing: I am not retiring, I am not stepping away, and I am not going anywhere,” McGrory said. “RE/MAX Town & Country has been such an important part of my life, and I am incredibly proud of what we have built together. This partnership is about taking everything that already makes us strong and giving our agents even more resources, opportunities and support.”

The release states that McGrory purchased RE/MAX Town & Country in 2006, which now includes offices throughout Georgia and North Carolina.

The partnership with Linhart significantly expands the organization’s geographic reach and creates new opportunities for agents through a much larger referral network, enhanced marketing and technology resources, expanded training and support, and the ability to collaborate with hundreds of RE/MAX professionals across multiple markets.

“This is about becoming bigger, better and more powerful while keeping the culture and local leadership that made RE/MAX Town & Country what it is today,” McGrory said. “Our goal is simple: give our agents more tools, more opportunities and more ways to grow their businesses and make more money.”

The expanded organization will also provide agents with greater access to resources across some of the Southeast’s most active real estate markets. With offices now connected throughout Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee, agents will have increased opportunities to build referral relationships and serve clients whose real estate needs extend beyond their local markets.

According to McGrory, finding the right partner was critical.

“This was never about simply getting bigger,” she said. “It was about finding the right person and the right organization to grow with. Lee has spent 35 years with RE/MAX. He understands the brand, he understands brokerage ownership, and most importantly, he understands that our agents are the heart of our companies.”

The release notes that for RE/MAX Town & Country’s agents and clients, day-to-day operations will continue as usual. The RE/MAX Town & Country name, offices, local leadership and commitment to its communities remain in place.

What changes is the scale of the resources behind them.

“Our agents chose RE/MAX Town & Country for a reason,” McGrory said. “They know our leadership team, they know our culture, and they know that we are here for them. That is not changing. What we are doing is building something even stronger around them.”

McGrory believes increased scale, technology, collaboration and agent resources will be increasingly important as brokerages compete for both consumers and top real estate professionals.

“I have always believed that you either continue to grow and evolve or you get left behind,” McGrory said. “This is the next chapter for RE/MAX Town & Country, and I could not be more excited about where we are going.”

The release reiterates that RE/MAX Town & Country will continue operating under its established name and leadership, serving communities throughout Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and North Carolina while benefiting from the reach and resources of the expanded multi-state organization.