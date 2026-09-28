As summer comes to a close, many homeowners begin thinking about the next chapter of life. For some, that means simplifying, reducing maintenance or moving closer to family before the holiday season.

Let’s explore practical ways agents can spot downsizing leads before they take action.

Look for common downsizing indicators

Rather than guessing who may be considering a move, agents can use property data to identify homeowners whose circumstances may make downsizing a realistic option.

Some useful indicators include:

Long-term ownership in an older home. Long-standing homeowners whose children have moved away may find a smaller, updated residence far more attractive. Having built substantial equity over time, they are well-positioned to transition into a home in their ideal location.

Long-standing homeowners whose children have moved away may find a smaller, updated residence far more attractive. Having built substantial equity over time, they are well-positioned to transition into a home in their ideal location. Divorcees with significant equity. When co-owners of a spacious property decide to separate, selling the home allows them to divide their equity and transition into two smaller, separate residences for their next phase of life.

When co-owners of a spacious property decide to separate, selling the home allows them to divide their equity and transition into two smaller, separate residences for their next phase of life. Senior owners with large or multi-story homes. Properties with several stories or large square footage may no longer match the owner’s current needs once health has limited their ability to move about and maintain the home. This change may prompt them to move to an assisted living community, condo or a smaller, ranch-style home.

While none of these signals guarantee someone is planning to move, combining several data points can help agents create a more focused marketing strategy.

Build stronger lists with property data and AI-powered research tools

Manually identifying potential downsizing opportunities can take hours. Property intelligence platforms like PropStream allow agents to build targeted lists in minutes.

To start, use the AI Search feature to easily list-stack and run searches without the guesswork of manually selecting filters. Using voice or text, you can enter prompts like:

Find senior owners with two or more stories in Atlanta, Georgia

Find divorcees with significant equity in Los Angeles, California

Find long-term owners in an older home in Jacksonville, Florida

After narrowing your search, click individual properties and use the PropStream Intelligence Assistant to ask questions and qualify potential leads!

For example, you could ask:

How long has the owner lived at the property?

What is the property’s square footage? How many beds and baths?

What might encourage this owner to sell?

Give me an equity breakdown.

Pro Tip: You can even use AI to retrieve a quick summary of the property before diving in and asking questions.

Instead of broad marketing campaigns, PropStream’s AI features enable you to focus your outreach on homeowners who are more likely to benefit from conversations about downsizing.

Once you’ve identified your audience, PropStream Connect makes it easy to stay in touch with integrated outreach tools, helping you maintain consistent communication and deliver relevant, educational content.

Stay top of mind this fall

By using property data to identify likely candidates and consistently providing valuable information throughout the fall, you can build trust long before they’re ready to sell.

Try PropStream for 7 days free!