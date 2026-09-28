The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing has announced the launch of Luxury Home Collection: a public, ad-free property search experience featuring luxury homes across the U.S.

Every listing in The Luxury Home Collection represents a property priced within the top 10% of its local market and is represented by a trained and vetted luxury real estate professional, as noted in a release. Visitors can search by location, lifestyle, bedrooms, bathrooms, and other key property features while learning more about The Institute member representing each home.

“We created The Institute’s Luxury Home Collection to give luxury buyers an elevated, trustworthy way to discover exceptional homes,” said Amanda Butterfield, general manager of The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. “Buyers can explore listings in an ad-free environment knowing that every property is represented by a trained and vetted luxury real estate professional. For our members, The Luxury Home Collection is a complimentary benefit designed to expand the reach of the homes they represent, strengthen their value to luxury sellers, and demonstrate their expertise across markets.”

The Institute noted that for its more than 11,000 current members, The Luxury Home Collection provides a new way to promote qualified luxury listings to buyers beyond their immediate markets. Members can publish, without any additional cost, up to 20 active listings, based on their membership level. GUILD Elite™ members may also select one property as a Spotlight Listing, giving it enhanced visibility within The Luxury Home Collection.

The platform also supports members during listing presentations by giving them a dedicated luxury property marketing channel backed by The Institute, according to a release. This is because the Luxury Home Collection places the property and the professional representing it within the same experience.

The Luxury Home Collection currently features properties in the United States, but The Institute stated it has plans to expand the platform internationally.

To explore the Luxury Home Collection, visit luxuryhomemarketing.com/luxury-collection.