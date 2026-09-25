More than 400 real estate leaders are set to gather in our nation’s capital next week for RISMedia’s 38th annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C. The highly anticipated event presents more than 100 of the industry’s top minds as panelists discussing the most pressing issues and trends facing the industry and providing invaluable insights and opportunities pivotal to real estate professionals’ business growth and innovation.

There’s still time to register for this can’t-miss event. Click here for more information and to register. There have also been several major upgrades added to this year’s event. Read about them here.

More than 40 sessions and premiere networking opportunities are planned over the course of the three-day event. Here is a look at the full agenda and below is just a sample of the invaluable presentations and discussions you won’t want to miss.

Keynote: The State of Real Estate With Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate

While initial indicators pointed to 2026 being a turnaround year from the affordability, mortgage rate and inventory challenges that have embattled the industry over the last few years, an unexpected war with Iran and other uncertainties have kept those economic headwinds in play longer than anticipated. Yet, the market has shown signs of resilience as the industry navigates major consolidation and as MLSs, brokers and portals rethink their place in the flow of listings and who controls the data.

United Real Estate CEO Dan Duffy will be tackling these issues and more at the CEO Exchange, delivering this year’s annual ‘State of Real Estate’ keynote address, which offers attendees an essential overview of the trends, challenges and opportunities that are reshaping residential real estate defining brokerage success in the months ahead. This session is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 1:15 p.m.

Secure your seat here.

Beyond the Chatbot: Transforming the Agent and Consumer Experience

As AI advances at breakneck speed, brokerage leaders are racing to gain a competitive edge. In this special session, a panel of AI technologists and brokerage leaders share the next chapter in AI innovation: Synthetic human technology that facilitates lead generation, concierge services, agent training and more. This is a must-see live demo of the groundbreaking technology that stands to transform the real estate experience for agents and their consumers. The session is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Presenters include:

Chris Kelly, President and CEO of HomeServices of America

John Featherston, Founder and CEO of RISMedia, Inc.

Ben Silva, Chief Digital Officer, Global Scale

Sean McRae, Co-Founder and CEO; CEO AREIA Synthetics; RELIANCEai

Creig Northrop, CEO and Founder | Realtor®, Northrop Realty

Taking the Risk Out of AI

AI usage has increased exponentially over the past year, as brokers and agents implement the technology to increase efficiency, enhance relationships and modernize marketing. But with AI’s advantages come a variety of risks as we plunge into new territory.

In a session titled, “Taking the Risk Out of AI,” brokers and experts will share strategies for putting guardrails in place to protect their firms and agents from risks associated with using AI. Scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1, this session’s presenters include:

Rajeev Sajja, Chief AI and Product Officer for Bright MLS

Marki Lemons Ryhal, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer for ReMarkiTable, LLC

Amy Gromowski, Vice President, Head of Data Science for Cotality

Matthew Rathbun, Executive Vice President, Coldwell Banker Elite

Charles Oppler, Managing Partner and CEO, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

Affordability: Real Solutions for a Real Problem

Housing affordability in the U.S. remains one of the most pressing challenges facing the real estate industry, with the high cost of homes, elevated mortgage rates and limited inventory in many regions continuing to put homeownership out of reach for many.

In a session titled, “Affordability: Real Solutions for a Real Problem,” taking place on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 4:40 p.m., five industry leaders will discuss long-term solutions that real estate professionals can work toward to help more clients achieve their homeownership goals in this challenging market. Panelists include:

Keith Smith, Co-Owner, Yes Realty Partners, A Keller Williams Alliance Partner

Ennis Antoine, Owner and CEO, EA Realty of Georgia, LLC

John Featherston, Founder and CEO, RISMedia, Inc.

Katy McGrath, Vice President, Director of Operations, Elfant Wissahickon REALTORS

Ken Baris, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Jordan Baris Realty

Next Threats: How to Identify and Prepare for Future Risks

While commission-related lawsuits are mostly in the rear-view mirror, unresolved issues linger, from FTC investigations to MLS policy changes to the volatile landscape surrounding private listings.

Real estate experts will discuss which issues the industry should be paying close attention to and how to mitigate the potential risk to your business, in the short and long term, in this must-see session titled, “Next Threats: How to Identify and Prepare for Future Risks.” This panel will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 4:05-4:35 p.m. and feature four industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:

John De Souza, president, Cressy & Everett

Jessica Edgerton, CEO, CMLS

Craig Cheatham, president and CEO, The Realty Alliance

Donny Samson, CEO, Samson Properties

Dawn Pfaff, Founder & President, My State MLS

Consolidation Up Close: eXp Realty and NextHome CEOs Discuss the Benefits and Challenges of Acquisition

In a real estate landscape defined by rapid change, consolidation has become one of the industry’s most talked-about trends. Following eXp Realty’s acquisition of NextHome, Leo Pareja and James Dwiggins will share their perspectives on what this landmark move signals for the future of brokerage growth, agent value and the evolving competitive landscape. RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston will moderate this important conversation, taking place on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 2:15.

Longevity, Resilience and Growth: An Independent Blueprint for a Shifting Market

In this exclusive presentation taking place on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m., Howard Hanna Real Estate CEO Hoby Hanna will discuss the key strategies that have facilitated his firm’s steady growth trajectory—moving from its historic beginnings as a local independent to its current position as a regional powerhouse and its emerging role as a national player. Hanna will share the secrets to successful brokerage expansion in the rapidly consolidating residential real estate landscape, and what it will take for brokerage leaders to survive and thrive amid shifting dynamics.

The Aftermath of a Mega Deal: How the Real-REMAX Deal Is Unfolding

Five months after one of the biggest acquisitions in real estate history was announced, Alex Vidal, President of REMAX, will discuss how the transition is unfolding, including the challenges and opportunities that have emerged, and what it all means for brokers, agents and the industry at large. Don’t miss this discussion with Vidal and RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 3:05 p.m.

The New State of MLS

From the abolition of the three-way rule to the creation of private listing environments, MLSs are navigating new territory and reinventing themselves and the role they play with brokers and agents. In this session, MLS leaders will discuss how they’re adapting and innovating amid change while enhancing their value proposition to real estate professionals in the process. Taking place Thursday, Oct. 1, panelists for this session include:

Cameron Paine, President and CEO of MARIS MLS

Michael Wurzer, President and CEO of FBS

Justin Landon, President and CEO of MetroTex Association of REALTORS®

Melissa King, COO OneKey MLS

Garry Marsoubian, President and CEO of MLS Now

Setting the Standard: Collaboration, Client-First Decisions and the Future of Successful Brokerages

From an independent brokerage perspective, Chris Raveis, President of William Raveis Real Estate, will explore how leaders can build a culture rooted in operational excellence, ongoing training and accountability—while ensuring agents are empowered to act in the client’s best interest at all times. As the industry grapples with increasing fragmentation, Raveis will also tackle one of the most pressing issues facing brokerage leaders today: How to navigate the rise of private listings while maintaining a commitment to collaboration, transparency and client-first decision-making. Raveis’s presentation will take place on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 11:15 a.m.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

Click here to register now.