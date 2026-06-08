RISMedia is kicking off promotions for its annual CEO & Leadership Exchange this fall with the announcement of a slate of 100-plus powerhouse speakers as well as news that the event–now in its 38th year–will have some exciting new upgrades this year.

This event, titled, “The Real Estate Renaissance: How to Reset as the Market Revives,” will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Georgetown Fairmont Hotel in Washington, D.C. and bring together the industry most influential leaders to tackle the biggest changes shaping real estate today–and what comes next.

Secure your seat here.

More than 100 top brokers, executives and innovators will be on stage offering high-impact strategies, candid conversations and forward-looking insights designed to help real estate professionals reposition, rebuild and outperform in the next phase of the market.

Click here for a full list of speakers.

What’s new this year

With a new late September/early October timeframe, the event creates space for deeper focus and stronger attendance—strategically positioned beyond the Labor Day rush.

A new Georgetown location at the Fairmont Hotel also is elevating the experience with a fresh, premier venue.

Also for the first time, your stay is included. Your All-Access Ticket includes a two-night stay at the Fairmont—a streamlined, high-value experience designed for busy leaders with no extra booking or added hassle. Just show up and focus on what matters.

Two new networking events have been added to the schedule:



Monuments by Moonlight , on Wednesday, Sept. 30: Attendees will enjoy a private, guided tour of some of Washington D.C.’s iconic monuments illuminated under the night sky. Sponsored by: UtilityConnect

The Legends Luncheon , on Thursday, Oct. 1: Hear from a panel of some of residential real estate’s legendary brokerage leaders during this special luncheon. Sponsored by Buffini & Company

Insights on the industry’s most timely issues

This year’s agenda again includes discussion by leaders on the most timely and important issues facing the industry.

Some topics include:

Taking the Risk Out of AI

Consolidation in Real Estate: What’s Next?

The Future of Listings for Brokerages

Next Threats: How to Identify and Prepare for Future Risks

Compensation Trends and Contract Strategies: What the Data Reveals

Click here for the full agenda

Be sure to secure your seat now – register here.