While initial indicators pointed to 2026 being a turnaround year from the affordability, mortgage rate and inventory challenges that have embattled the industry over the last few years, an unexpected war with Iran and other uncertainties have kept those economic headwinds in play longer than anticipated. Yet, the market has shown signs of resilience as the industry navigates major consolidation and as MLSs, brokers and portals rethink their place in the flow of listings and who controls the data.

In other words, there’s no shortage of complex challenges facing the industry, and as such, there’s no better time to gather with the industry’s top minds to discuss solutions, perspectives and finding the path to continued success amid these challenges.

Tackling these and other issues head on at RISMedia’s upcoming 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange will be United Real Estate Group CEO Dan Duffy as the annual “State of Real Estate” keynote address, which offers attendees an essential overview of the trends, challenges and opportunities that are reshaping residential real estate and defining brokerage success in the months ahead.

Secure your seat here.

Duffy is founder and CEO of United Real Estate Group, which comprises more than 30 affiliated companies operating across major metropolitan and rural lifestyle markets in the U.S. and select international markets. He also is a recognized leader in advanced technology and AI implementation and leads United’s AI Enablement Initiative, overseeing a team of over 40 experienced technologists and operations team members. He and his management team also launched United Country Real Estate and United Country Auction Services, Enhanced Marketing Solutions and United Real Estate since he took over ownership in 2006. His impressive resume of more than 20 years of experience in senior-level executive positions make him a true pioneer in real estate marketing and technology.

Along with Duffy, the event, to be held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Georgetown Fairmont Hotel in Washington, D.C. will bring together a slate of 100-plus powerhouse speakers as well as several breakout panels diving deep on the most critical issues facing the industry. See the full agenda here.

Some topics include:

Taking the Risk Out of AI

Consolidation in Real Estate: What’s Next?

The Future of Listings for Brokerages

Next Threats: How to Identify and Prepare for Future Risks

Compensation Trends and Contract Strategies: What the Data Reveals

There have also been several major upgrades added to the event. Read about them here.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from the industry’s top leaders. Secure your seat here!