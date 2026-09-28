PropStream has announced the launch of AI Search, a new enhancement to property search that allows real estate professionals to find properties by describing what they’re looking for using everyday language.

According to a release, AI Search works with PropStream’s existing property search filters, allowing both new and experienced users to strategically build searches while maintaining visibility and control over their search criteria.

“AI Search fundamentally changes how people interact with PropStream,” said Brian Tepfer, president of PropStream. “For someone new to PropStream, they no longer need to know which filters to use or how to build a complex search; they can simply describe the opportunity they’re looking for, and PropStream turns that idea into a sophisticated property search in seconds. For our experienced customers, it means getting to the right properties faster, with less time spent building searches and more time acting on opportunities. And when you combine AI Search with the power of PropStream Intelligence, customers can move seamlessly from describing the opportunity they want to find to understanding the properties that fit it. This is more than making search easier; it’s a fundamentally more intuitive way to unlock the power of PropStream to take data to decision faster.”

The launch of AI Search builds on PropStream’s continued investment in AI-powered tools, including the PropStream Intelligence (PSI) Assistant. Combined with PropStream’s aggregated property data, search and analysis tools, and built-in marketing capabilities, these enhancements help real estate professionals search for, identify, connect with and transact on potential opportunities all from one platform, the release stated.

For more information, visit www.propstream.com.