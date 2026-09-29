Above, Tom Hallex

For Tom Hallex, digital systems manager at Alexandria, Virginia-based Corcoran McEnearney, finding and implementing the best technology solutions—and getting agents to adopt them—is mission critical when it comes to driving growth.

As part of the brokerage’s digital resources team, Hallex plays an integral role in evaluating new technology, managing the firm’s platforms, agent onboarding, training and support.

“We pride ourselves on providing a white-glove service,” says Hallex, who points to the firm’s 2020 introduction of ActivePipe (acquired by MoxiWorks in 2022) as the beginning of a longstanding partnership with the real estate marketing platform that brings together everything agents need, to find, win and close more deals.

And while Hallex and his team have always been familiar with MoxiWorks, it wasn’t until their 2024 affiliation with Corcoran that they gained access to its full product suite.

“We’ve always enjoyed the ability to have a connected suite of tools,” says Hallex, highlighting MoxiWorks Websites and ActivePipe, the best email marketing and automation platform in real estate, as two of the products they lean into most.

Having worked with other enterprise solutions in the past that also provide individual agent websites, Hallex says MoxiWorks’ drag-and-drop websites are a key point of differentiation.

“MoxiWorks provides a WordPress-based platform where they’ve implemented a tool which allows for that drag-and-drop experience so that agents can go in and create their own content, generating marketing pieces on their website that are not only well put together, but look more professional,” explains Hallex.

Agents clearly see the value, he says, pointing to the 200-plus agents currently utilizing websites by MoxiWorks.

That level of adoption is even more pronounced with ActivePipe, which Hallex says is one of the most popular digital tools the brokerage provides its agents—touting a 50% adoption rate.

“We want them to have some skin in the game, so we always offer a trial period to newer agents who join our brokerage so that they can upload their database and begin putting together marketing materials and sending them to their clients,” says Hallex, who notes that roughly 95% of them choose to continue with the product.

“While agents pay a monthly fee to use both products, it’s clear that they’re finding value in them, because they’re actively incorporating them into their business—which we think is a true testament to the value they provide,” he adds.

Drilling down further, Hallex goes on to explain that one of the biggest benefits associated with the partnership is the ability it provides his team to manage and support their agents.

“It gives our marketing coordinators and administrative staff a central hub to manage agents’ accounts, which means that from start to finish, we can manage, create and update their marketing campaigns, websites and anything having to do with any of the marketing strategies our agents are going to implement.”

And with hundreds of agents on the brokerage’s roster, having that flexibility has made a huge difference.

“Not only does it allow us to maintain our brand consistency, but it also gives our agents the freedom to personalize their marketing. Ultimately, it’s making things easier on a broker level to take care of our agents,” says Hallex.

For those not currently working with MoxiWorks, Hallex recommends demoing their product line.

“It’s a strong suite of products, and having been in those shoes when you’re evaluating enterprise technology solutions, it would be a mistake to overlook MoxiWorks. They’ve been in this space for a long time, and they’re constantly evolving their product line,” says Hallex, who can’t say enough about his experience working with the MoxiWorks team.

“They’re absolutely phenomenal,” he says.

“We’ve been spoiled with a rockstar client success manager, Kelly Gesick, who is incredibly knowledgeable and has helped us through technical issues while teaching us more about specific product features and how to better execute certain campaigns. She’s also very knowledgeable on how we operate as a company, which has been pivotal for us being able to adopt MoxiWorks as a whole,” he adds.

As we head toward the future, Hallex is looking forward to transitioning over to RISE, the company’s AI-powered relationship intelligence platform.

“I’m particularly impressed with the direction in which MoxiWorks is going with the realization of AI as the backbone of their new software and how they’re really leaning into relationship intelligence,” he says. “We’re excited to see how much further they can take it.”

For more information, visit https://moxiworks.com.

Don’t miss Hallex in RISMedia’s Oct. 14 webinar—“Culture Over Cash: How Top Brokerages Are Decreasing Agent Defection”—with Realty ONE Group Inclusion’s Broker/Principal Janet Howard, MoxiWorks’ Senior Vice President of Sales Shaun Harkley and moderator Kevin Van Eck, managing director of Maverix.