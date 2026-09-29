IVRE, the franchisor of Iron Valley Real Estate, has announced the appointment of Stacey Seago as its new Director of Franchise Development.

In her new role, IVRE stated that Seago will focus on expanding the Iron Valley Real Estate franchise network, building relationships with prospective franchisees and helping brokerage owners evaluate opportunities to strengthen and grow their businesses.

Seago’s professional experience spans nearly every sector of the real estate industry, according to a release. This includes residential brokerage, luxury real estate sales, franchise sales, real estate technology, business development, brokerage development, property renovation and real estate investment.

IVRE stated that Seago has worked with leading real estate organizations and collaborated with brokers, owners, founders and entrepreneurs. Her background in brokerage business analysis allows her to synthesize market information and performance data, identify growth opportunities and provide actionable recommendations to real estate leaders.

“I have built my career around helping real estate professionals turn opportunities into strong, viable businesses,” Seago said. “I’m excited to join IVRE and work with brokerage owners and entrepreneurs who want to grow while maintaining the independence and control that made them successful in the first place.”

As director of Franchise Development, IVRE noted that Seago will work closely with prospective franchisees to understand their goals, evaluate business opportunities and introduce qualified brokerage leaders to the systems, resources and support available through the Iron Valley Real Estate franchise model.

For more information, visit http://ivrefranchise.com.