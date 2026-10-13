Inside Real Estate announces the launch of BoldTrail MCP (Model Context Protocol), allowing agents, teams and brokerages to bring leading AI assistants and LLMs like ChatGPT and Claude into their BoldTrail account and get work done simply by saying what they need. Built on MCP, the open standard that lets AI work directly inside the software people use every day, BoldTrail MCP turns a plain-language request into real action across the CRM.

According to a release the company writes, ask “What’s on my plate today?” and a prioritized plan appears, built from your current BoldTrail activity. Say “Catch me up on this contact before I call,” and the full relationship story arrives in seconds. Tell your assistant to log the note, set the follow-up and text the client, and it’s done instantly.

What agents can do from a single conversation

Plan the day. Priorities, tasks, and appointments in one request, with new meetings booked by conversation.

Priorities, tasks, and appointments in one request, with new meetings booked by conversation. Know every contact cold. Search your database in plain language and walk into every call prepared.

Search your database in plain language and walk into every call prepared. Capture in the moment. Turn a passing thought into a logged note and a scheduled follow-up.

Turn a passing thought into a logged note and a scheduled follow-up. Follow up at the speed of the lead. Draft and send emails or texts, and assign contacts to campaigns instantly.

Draft and send emails or texts, and assign contacts to campaigns instantly. Keep leads from going cold. Ask for contacts who haven’t been touched in weeks, ord, and get outreach moving again before they’re lost.

“AI sits at the forefront of everything we build because it delivers measurable outcomes for our customers,” said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. “With BoldTrail MCP, we’re already seeing incredible early use cases and ways of working that people dreamed about only a short time ago. This is the most exciting time I’ve seen to be building technology for real estate, and we’re moving fast.”

The company notes BoldTrail BackOffice MCP launched first, and together the two give Inside Real Estate full front office and back office visibility through MCP. Brokerages get the whole picture in one conversation, and agents can trace any deal from conversion to close just by asking.

Inside Real Estate’s AI innovation reaches well beyond a single product, the company adds. Streams, the company’s AI platform for real estate, connects the tools a business already runs on and puts an AI workforce behind them. Teams build agentic workflows in minutes, agents start every day with a prioritized view of what matters and real-time activity signals, and an AI assistant logs every call, text and follow-up.

To learn more about the BoldTrail MCP, register for the upcoming webinar hosted by Inside Real Estate.

To learn more, visit insiderealestate.com.