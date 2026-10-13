Above, Audie Chamberlain

AI-powered real estate software firm Rechat has announced that Audie Chamberlain has been appointed as chief industry officer, a newly created role on the company’s executive team, effective immediately.

According to a release, as chief industry officer, Chamberlain will lead brand, communications, partnerships and will expand Rechat’s relationships across the industry’s largest brokerage networks and coaching organizations. He will launch the company’s brand champions and creator program, original industry research, and Rechat Experiences, a series of events for industry leaders.

“Audie has been instrumental in how the market sees Rechat,” said Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat. “The real estate industry is experiencing unprecedented consolidation across brokerages, teams, MLSs and technology. This new role will help us continue to lead through these changes.”

In 2026, Chamberlain helped turn Rechat’s rapid product innovation into a clear industry narrative about where real estate technology is heading next. As vice president of Strategic Growth and Communications, he worked across brand, communications, go-to-market strategy and enterprise partnerships. He helped secure and position major launches and partnerships with Follow Up Boss, Figma, Canva, SkySlope, The Agency, Local Logic and HomeServices of America, the release noted.

“I am honored to step into this role at a defining moment for Rechat and for the real estate industry,” Chamberlain said. “Our members have shown what happens when an enterprise brokerage or high-performance team runs on one platform, one app, one tab. Rechat is the iPhone of real estate, and building deeper relationships with the industry is my top priority.”

He led the campaigns and launches that defined the company, including Rechat Websites, Hey Lucy voice AI campaign, the Rechat App Platform and App Store, House of Rechat online community, and the Rechat MCP Server, which brought the award-winning app into Claude and ChatGPT, the company stated.

He was named a 2026 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, among other industry awards, holds an advisory board membership and since 2025, Rechat and its leadership have earned more than 25 awards and recognitions, including a Webby Award nomination in Marketing, Analytics and Campaign Management, placing among the top of more than 13,000 entries, the company stated. Rechat has doubled revenue year over year and now serves more than 200 brokerages, including SERHANT., The Agency and HomeServices of America.

The company notes that Chamberlain is one of the few executives in real estate who has worked on every side of the business. He spent six years at Realtor.com, where he was director of Social Marketing, was VP of Marketing at a luxury brokerage in Beverly Hills and holds a real estate license. Through Lion & Orb, the growth marketing and public relations firm he founded, he counted Zillow among his clients and has built campaigns for the country’s leading luxury brokerages, LeadingRE and Luxury Portfolio International, and for many of the top proptech companies.

To partner with Rechat or connect with Chamberlain, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/audiechamberlain or schedule a demo at https://lucy.rechat.com/request-demo. Learn more at rechat.ai.