Many people pursue real estate because it offers them independence, connections, a chance to build skills and help people achieve the dream of homeownership.

But in the end, if you aren’t making a living, you won’t be able to pursue these goals, or any of the aspirations you have for your career.

With a sharp eye on the bottom line, RISMedia has launched our fifth annual study of real estate contracts and compensation, aiming to reveal new trends and explore how everything from “premarketing” to big mergers have affected commission-earning agents and brokers.

Take the Survey

Following the NAR settlement in 2024, RISMedia’s Contract & Commission Study provided the first glimpse into how the industry absorbed major practice changes, finding a sharp initial drop in commission rates but signs that experienced agents and brokers were already adapting. In 2025, we looked at settlement “workarounds,” and saw how the brokerage model continued to dictate productivity and splits.

This year, understanding the impact of MLS policy changes, private listing networks and market power that is tipping toward big players remains both vital and urgent. Do these big consolidations make national franchises a better option for agents and brokers trying to close more deals? Are fees increasing at independents that are squeezed by margins in a slow market? And how many agents are actually premarketing properties amid a larger top-down push?

By filling out a 15-minute survey, you can be part of cutting-edge research, and help us change the conversation around real estate compensation (and give you a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card).

With the report publishing in November for Premier members and the survey closing soon, there is no time to waste. Participate in RISMedia’s 2026 Contract & Commission Study and help take charge of your earnings today.

Take the Survey