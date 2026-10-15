Coldwell Banker Real Estate has announced the launch of master franchises Coldwell Banker Korea and Coldwell Banker Commercial Korea, expanding the brand’s international presence. The companies will be led by CEO Myoung-Sik Kim.

Based in Seoul’s Gangnam district, Coldwell Banker Korea and Coldwell Banker Commercial Korea will provide residential and commercial real estate services to domestic and international clients, according to a release.

Kim said opening the franchise is a “profound honor” and noted that Korea’s “world-class technology infrastructure” will provide a “strong foundation for bringing together AI, data, and real estate expertise in new ways.”

“By combining our deep understanding of the local market with the Coldwell Banker brand’s global resources and network, we have an opportunity to deliver a more integrated, transparent and forward-looking real estate experience,” he continued. Our goal is not simply to introduce another international real estate brand to the market, but to help establish a new standard for professional, technology-driven and globally-connected service in Korea.”

Mary Lee Blaylock, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates, agreed with Kim’s sentiment, and added that Korea is “an important and highly dynamic real estate market where technology, global investment and changing client expectations are creating new opportunities.”

“With Myoung-Sik Kim and his experienced team, Coldwell Banker Korea will bring together strong local market expertise paired with the reach, resources, and professional standards that have defined the Coldwell Banker brand for more than 120 years,” she continued. “We are honored to welcome them to the Coldwell Banker network and support their vision for delivering a more connected, transparent and comprehensive real estate experience.”

For more information, visit https://www.coldwellbanker.co.kr/.