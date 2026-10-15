Coldwell Banker has announced the promotion of Rebecca Thomson to Vice President of Professional Development. She will now oversee the professional development and success of tens of thousands of real estate agents across Coldwell Banker Affiliates, Coldwell Banker Realty and Coldwell Banker Commercial.

Thomson brings more than 20 years of experience spanning real estate sales, brokerage, business ownership and professional development, as noted in a release. Most recently she served as Regional Vice President for Coldwell Banker, where she was responsible for over 2,000 agents in Chicago and Milwaukee and led strategic growth initiatives.

Coldwell Banker stated that Thomson’s “forward-thinking approach has been instrumental in creating programs that drive agent productivity, streamline operations, and foster sustainable growth.”

As VP of Professional Development, Coldwell Banker noted that Thomson will lead the evolution of professional development across the brokerage, helping the organization translate AI, technology and new platforms into meaningful business value while equipping leaders and agents to adapt, grow and succeed in a rapidly changing industry.

For more information, visit https://www.coldwellbanker.com/.