Colorado Springs-based elevateMLS has announced the launch of a new consumer website where homebuyers and sellers can search listings straight from the MLS, find a local agent and see how the market is moving. The site is live at elevateMLS.com.



According to a release, home search on the site runs on the Cribio platform from the Broker Public Portal, a company owned by real estate brokerages and MLSs. Listing details come from the same data elevateMLS subscribers enter and update every day, so people searching Colorado Springs, Monument, Fountain, Woodland Park and nearby towns see current status, prices and photos as listing agents post them.

The site has no ads next to listings. When someone has a question about a home, it goes to the listing agent, the release states.

“Our subscribers put a lot of work into keeping listing data accurate, and buyers and sellers deserve to see that work,” said Lori Miller, CEO of elevateMLS. “Until now, people had to go to search portals to look at homes here, and what they found wasn’t always current. Now they can come straight to the source. Every listing on our site points back to a local professional, and that’s exactly where we want people to land.”

The homepage includes a market snapshot built on the most recent 30 days of elevateMLS data. Visitors can also search a directory of local agents and offices, the release notes.

Military families have a dedicated path. A filter in the agent directory shows agents who hold the Military Relocation Professional certification from the National Association of Realtors, which helps families moving to Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base and the U.S. Air Force Academy find someone who knows how PCS moves work, elevateMLS said.

The organization notes that shoppers can create a free account to keep track of their search and come back to it later. Signing in takes a one-time code sent by email, so there’s no password to remember.

For elevateMLS subscribers, the new site adds another place for their listings to be seen. The release says that through the Broker Public Portal network, listings also appear on Cribio.com, the company’s national home search site, and on partner MLS sites. The site also hosts the elevateMLS blog, with separate sections for buyers and sellers and for real estate professionals.

“elevateMLS knew exactly who this site was for: The people buying and selling homes in this market, and the subscribers who help them do it,” said Tyler Olmsted, vice president of products at Broker Public Portal. “There are no ads competing with the listing, we don’t sell anyone’s data, and questions about a home go to the agent who listed it. That’s how we think MLS-powered search should work. I live in Colorado, so this one’s personal.”

Buyers, sellers and anyone curious about the local market can start searching at elevateMLS.com.