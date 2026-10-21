Orion Real Estate Data Exchange announced a strategic relationship with HUB International that will make dedicated insurance solutions available to MLS organizations beyond Orion’s initial California, Nevada and Oregon footprint.

Orion Real Estate Data Exchange—launched by MetroList, Northern Nevada Regional MLS and Oregon Data Share, LLC—was created to advance a more connected, data-informed real estate ecosystem.

According to a release, the strategic relationship with HUB allows Orion to expand its focus beyond data access by helping MLS organizations explore coverage tailored to the unique risks they face.

MLSs manage sensitive member and property-listing data, support complex technology environments, and operate under significant board-level governance responsibilities, as noted in a release. HUB’s dedicated MLS-focused team can help organizations evaluate their existing insurance programs and identify coverage options that may supersede current association-sponsored coverage.

HUB stated that the insurance solutions offered are:

Errors and omissions: Coverage for professional and technology service exposures

General liability: Coverage for operations, events and third-party claims

Cyber liability: Coverage for breach response and business interruption

Directors and officers: Coverage, including protection for board governance and antitrust-related claims

Management liability: Coverage for employment practices, fiduciary and crime exposures

Business insurance: For property, equipment and business interruption

Workers’ compensation: Coverage for employees

“Orion was built on the belief that MLS organizations are stronger when they have access to resources designed around the way they operate,” MetroList CEO and President Dave Howe said. “This relationship with HUB gives MLS organizations outside our region an opportunity to explore insurance solutions that address their specific needs and help support their boards, staff and members.”

HUB stated it will work directly with interested MLSs to assess their individual risk profiles and develop coverage proposals tailored to their operations.

“MLS are facing risks today that didn’t exist a decade ago, such as cyber exposures and antitrust litigation,” HUB Executive Vice President, Rob McVicar said. “I’ve worked with MLS organizations for over 20 years and have helped them limit their exposure. I’m looking forward to working with Orion’s membership to provide them with comprehensive insurance solutions.”

For more information on insurance solutions built with Orion, visit https://oriondataexchange.com/insurance.