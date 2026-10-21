RISMedia has extended the deadline to nominate 2027 Real Estate Newsmakers honors. The new final deadline to submit a nomination is Monday, November 2 at 11:59 PM. If you haven’t submitted your name or nominated a standout colleague, team member or industry partner, this is your final chance to highlight their 2026 success!

Now in its 10th year, RISMedia’s 2027 Real Estate Newsmakers spotlights the dynamic, resilient and forward-thinking professionals shaping the residential real estate industry. From innovative agents and high-producing teams to visionary executives and community champions, RISMedia’s Newsmakers honors individuals for their headline-making achievements in 2026.

RISMedia has introduced key updates to elevate the program and deliver even greater value to honorees. Here is everything you need to know in advance of nominating Newsmaker candidates this year.

Nominate a Newsmaker

RISMedia Premier requirement and benefits

Beginning with the 2027 class, all RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers will be required to hold an active annual RISMedia Premier membership.

This enhancement reflects RISMedia’s commitment to recognizing the industry’s most engaged professionals while ensuring every Newsmaker receives year-round access to the insights, research, high-quality journalism and executive networking that foster continued success ($249 annual value).When you nominate a 2027 Real Estate Newsmaker, the system will automatically check the nominee’s Premier membership status using the email address entered on the submission form. Note: The email address used for nominations will need to be the same email address associated with the nominee’s Premier membership.

Existing annual Premier members: Simply enter the exact email address associated with the nominee’s active annual Premier account for instant verification.

Gifting eligibility: If the nominee is not currently an annual Premier subscriber, the person submitting the nomination can easily gift their candidate an annual Premier membership ($249/year) via the submission form, immediately unlocking the nominee’s eligibility.

Automatic nominee notification: If the nominator chooses not to gift a membership, the nominee will receive an automated email notifying them of their nomination and providing them with a direct link to become an annual Premier member, thereby unlocking their eligibility for Newsmaker consideration.

Upgrade opportunities: Current monthly RISMedia Premier members will have the opportunity to upgrade to annual membership in order to unlock their Newsmakers eligibility.

Nominate a Newsmaker

Refreshed 2027 Newsmakers categories

To better reflect how modern professionals drive success across the housing ecosystem, 2027 Newsmakers can be nominated in one of six unique categories tailored to today’s industry drivers.

Click here to view the 2027 Newsmakers categories.

The Newsmakers Hall of Fame

In addition to the six core categories, an elite group of industry icons will be inducted into RISMedia’s prestigious Newsmakers Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame inductees represent individuals whose lifetime contributions to the real estate industry and the cause of homeownership have gone above and beyond. Inductees will be honored in person during RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala, held during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange each fall.

Nominate a Newsmaker

All 2027 Real Estate Newsmakers will be selected by the RISMedia editorial team who will evaluate candidates based on newsworthy accomplishments made during the 2026 calendar year. Our 10th Annual Real Estate Newsmakers will be announced on RISMedia.com in early 2027 and featured in Real Estate magazine. Check out RISMedia’s 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers showcase here.

To learn more about RISMedia’s 2027 Real Estate Newsmakers, please visit our FAQs or email editorial@rismedia.com.