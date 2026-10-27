Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that President Jackie Thiel will step into the role of CEO effective Jan. 1, 2027, while current CEO Budge Huskey will transition to the role of executive chairman of the company. Huskey will also continue to serve as vice chairman of Peerage Realty Partners and Peerage Group Sotheby’s International Realty.

Premier Sotheby’s stated that the announcement follows a planned succession process and marks the next chapter for the firm, which under Huskey’s leadership grew to approximately 1,200 advisors in more than 40 offices across Florida and North Carolina and became the largest Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate worldwide by closed sales volume.

Huskey joined Premier Sotheby’s International Realty in 2016, according to a release, following more than three decades of leadership in residential brokerage and franchising.

Over his 10 years leading Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the firm noted that it has expanded its multimarket footprint, while diversifying its service platforms to include rentals, relocation, new development, mortgage, title and insurance. The company earned the No. 1 position in closed sales volume among affiliate companies in the Sotheby’s International Realty global network.

“When I arrived at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, I was immersed in an extraordinary culture with unlimited potential, fueled by remarkable talent and real estate’s most iconic brand. Ten years later, our advisors and support team continue to elevate each and every day,” said Huskey. “Becoming the largest Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate in the world by closed sales volume is their achievement, and I could not be prouder of what our team has built together.”

As executive chairman, the brokerage noted that Huskey will focus on strategic initiatives, growth opportunities, industry relations and strengthening the firm’s culture. He will also continue serving as vice chairman of parent company Peerage Realty.

Husky added that this role shift “allows me to remain engaged in the firm’s strategic direction while placing day-to-day leadership in the hands of the person best prepared to carry it forward.”

Thiel joined Premier Sotheby’s International Realty as president just over two years ago, according to a release, and has since overseen the company’s brokerage operations, managing broker team and advisor development programs across its Florida and North Carolina markets, in addition to its mortgage and title divisions.

“It is a privilege to follow Budge and to lead a company he has guided to the top of the Sotheby’s International Realty network,” said Thiel. “Our advisors are leaders in the markets we serve, and my focus will be on giving them every advantage: the best marketing, the best technology and the best support in the business. The foundation built under Budge’s leadership is extraordinary, and my commitment is to take it even further.”

As president and chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby’s noted that Thiel will lead all firm operations from the company’s home office in Naples.

“Jackie has been a true partner in leading this company and has already earned the confidence of our advisors, our managing brokers and our support team,” said Huskey. “She combines operational discipline with personal connections and a deep respect for the culture that makes Premier Sotheby’s International Realty special. There is no one better suited to lead the firm into the future.”

For more information, visit http://premiersothebysrealty.com/.