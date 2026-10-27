Florida-based independent The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties Real Estate have joined HouseCanary’s Google Listings Program, according to a LinkedIn post from the platform. Listings from the combined companies’ more than 4,000 agents will now be eligible to appear in Google mobile search results.

“HouseCanary believes the more consumers who have access to more listings, the healthier and more vibrant the entire real estate ecosystem is. That’s one of the motivations behind the Google Listings Program,” the post read. “And now more buyers will have access to more Florida homes for sale.”

In a statement to RISMedia, a HouseCanary spokesperson added that the partnership “represents another example of the Google Listings Program’s growth and an additional step in HouseCanary achieving its vision of maximizing exposure for as many listings as possible to as many consumers as possible.”

The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties listings will be delivered to Google via participation in their local MLS—My State MLS.

With the partnership, HouseCanary stated that listings will show in a carousel at the top of Google mobile results and carry brokerage and listing agent attribution, who buyers will be able to contact directly. Additionally, agents with the companies receive complimentary access to HouseCanary’s agentic AI platform.

Mike Pappas, CEO of The Keyes Company, said in a statement to RISMedia that the brokerage’s philosophy “has always been maximum exposure for the homes we market, because the more qualified buyers who see a listing, the stronger the result for the seller.”

“Competition is how a seller learns what the market will pay, and exposure is what creates it,” he continued. “Google is where a large share of buyers now begin, so bringing our listings into that environment is a natural extension of how we already operate. Brokerages that want to serve buyers and sellers well should be looking for every responsible path to a wider, high-intent audience.”

The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties join several MLSs who have signed on to HouseCanary’s program, namely Bright MLS, ARMLS, CRMLS, San Diego MLS and My State MLS. Real estate brokerage platform Side recently signed onto the program as well.