Bright MLS has announced it will join a HouseCanary-powered program that surfaces home listings directly in Google mobile search results—a move that would make it one of the first major regional MLSs to plug into the initiative.

Bright MLS covers six states—Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia—and the District of Columbia, serving more than 100,000 real estate professionals.

The MLS disclosed the partnership on its website, describing the integration as giving member brokerages’ listings “premium mobile placement at no additional cost.” The feature is set to go live June 30, with listings expected to begin displaying shortly after.

Under the program, active listings will appear in Google mobile search carousels on mobile devices, positioned above traditional portals, at no additional cost to brokerages. Listing agents’ names, brokerages and contact buttons will be prominently displayed on each listing.

The integration is not a direct partnership with Google; rather, it runs through HouseCanary’s consumer platform, ComeHome.

“You will not be required to pay for leads as part of the program. However, agents who choose to advertise alongside listing content (via Google Local Services Ads) will pay for leads,” the FAQ section reads.

HouseCanary powers the experience through its national real estate marketplace ComeHome, based on agreements with each participating MLS, with listings appearing as part of Google’s Local Services Ads display unit.

The program builds on a pilot conducted across eight markets since 2025, providing brokers and agents an automated way to enhance listing discoverability and receive direct brand attribution on Google mobile search.

CRMLS, San Diego MLS and My State MLS are currently participating in the program. eXp Realty is sharing its “Coming Soon” listings too, via ComeHome.com. Bright MLS’s entry would be the first by a major regionally-based MLS outside of California.

Rajeev Sajja, Bright MLS’s Chief AI Officer, signaled the MLS’s direction in a May 22 interview with RISMedia.

“I think our goal at the MLS…is for us to actually provide trusted data to people that can receive it. And at that point, (the) cat is out of the bag as to who shows up—if somebody has 121 Main Street,” Sajja told RISMedia. “And we’re actually—just like HouseCanary has this one conduit to Google—there’s going to be more there, and we’re going to do the right thing with Bright partnering with entities like that, if it’s going to empower brokers and agents.”