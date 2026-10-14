Property intelligence provider HouseCanary has announced it has signed a data agreement with Arizona Regional MLS (ARMLS), which serves more than 38,000 subscribers across most of Arizona, under the Google Listings Program. Under the agreement, active listings from opted-in ARMLS brokerages are eligible to appear in Google mobile search.

A release notes that when consumers search for homes on mobile anywhere in the ARMLS market area, listings from participating brokerages can appear in a carousel at the top of Google’s search results. Each listing shows the listing agent’s name, brokerage and contact options alongside the property details. The listings are displayed in accordance with ARMLS rules. Brokerages and agents pay nothing to participate, and agents are not charged for leads, the release states.

“We built this program to give MLS listings maximum exposure for the brokerages and agents behind them, and ARMLS is exactly the kind of market it was designed for,” said Chris Rediger, CEO of HouseCanary. “When a buyer in Arizona searches for a home on their phone, they should see the listing from participating brokers as the MLS has it, along with the broker and agent who represent it.”

The release explains that the Google Listings Program, which launched in early 2026 and is expanding nationwide this fall, places MLS listings in front of homebuyers at the moment they start searching. ARMLS joins Bright MLS, CRMLS, My State MLS, Permian Basin (Texas) MLS, REcolorado and San Diego MLS as a participant in the program.

To learn more about the program and how to participate, visit this page or email broker@housecanary.com.