Housing data company HouseCanary announced on Oct. 20 that Side has joined its Google Listings Program. Under the agreement, the active listings for the over 600 partners in 19 states in Side’s broker network are available for display in Google mobile search in live markets.

When consumers search for homes on Google mobile in a live market, listings from the Side broker network will be among those that appear in a carousel at the top of the results. Each listing shows basic property details and listing brokerage attribution, and consumers can tap through to a detail page with more information about the home, the listing agent’s name and a click-to-contact button.

The company already has deals with a handful of MLSs, and eXp Realty to syndicate MLS listings directly into search results.

HouseCanary has been in the news of late. In late September, the company filed for bankruptcy, with the court approving its first-day motions days later. That followed a partnership agreement with Google in May. At RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership event in early October, HouseCanary CEO Chris Rediger told RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston that the partnership was full-speed ahead.

“It’s great to see brokerages like Side be proactive and work to secure exposure to their partners’ listings at a national scale,” said Rediger in a statement. “We’re excited to help brokers take similar steps to democratize listing access. That’s one of our key motivations for building this program.”

“At Side, we’re always looking for ways to expand the tools and opportunities available to our partners,” said Guy Gal, co-founder and CEO of Side. “We want them to have as many options as possible so they can run their businesses the way they want.”

Launched in early 2026 and expanding to all eligible U.S. markets this fall, the Google Listings Program is powered by HouseCanary, which establishes agreements with MLSs to feed their brokerage members’ listings to Google.

HouseCanary also connects directly with brokerages, such as Side, to bring their listings into the program, via a participating MLS. The listings across Side’s brokerage footprint come via My State MLS, which provides U.S.-wide service to brokerage members. As part of the agreement, agents at Side’s broker partner firms also gain complimentary access to HouseCanary’s agentic AI platform that features CMA, ads management and property intelligence skills.

In addition to My State MLS, MLSs participating in the Google Listings Program include ARMLS, Bright MLS, California Regional MLS, IRES MLS, Permian Basin Board of Realtors®, REcolorado and San Diego MLS.

Brokerages that want their listings to appear in the program can join a participating MLS or encourage their local MLS to take part.