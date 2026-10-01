Above, John Featherston, left, and Chris Rediger

In a wide-ranging one-on-one discussion at RISMedia’s 2026 CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C., Chris Rediger, CEO of housing data firm HouseCanary, told RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston how his company’s partnership with Google will impact real estate, as well as lowering the temperature on the firm’s recent legal issue.

Only a few months after making headlines across both trade and mainstream media for a Google partnership described as potentially transformative for real estate, HouseCanary filed Chapter 11 on Sept. 22.

In a hearing days later in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the court approved HouseCanary’s first-day motions, including relief supporting the continuation of customer programs, employee obligations and ordinary-course business operations, as well as access to debtor-in-possession financing to provide additional liquidity during this process, according to a release issued by the firm.

Rediger stressed that the legal proceedings were simply of a reorganizational nature that he hopes to be finalized within 60 days, with all outstanding debts fully paid.

“We really have no interruption, or foresee no interruption, with any customer contracts with any products we’re delivering,” he added.

The conversation then moved forward, with Rediger explaining how HouseCanary went from a pilot agreement with Google to then secure a national agreement, enabling a broader rollout of its new listing and advertising features, as well as looking to expand the number of MLSs it services. The Google connection has helped immeasurably.

“Most brokers and agents out there have a Google business profile,” he said. “They have reviews on Google. They use that tool and that service. And this just allows more traffic to those pages and more leads to be generated from that. They already have a relationship, they already have high-quality customers, and it’s going to grow.”

Featherston wondered how the spectre of AI will impact HouseCanary’s future, “seeing how Google is an organization that really is innovating and dominating quite a bit of the AI growth that we’re experiencing.”

“AI is going to propel agents and help agents market better,” Rediger said. “It’s not necessarily using the data to create a better model of less data, but AI in and of itself is more efficient.”

Rediger next explained how the HouseCanary product is aiding agents and brokers.

“We built something that’s basically agent-driven, where an agent can just log into our platform and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to spend a couple more hundred dollars in this zip code,’” he said. “And you can, and it goes through Google. So it’s really all that HouseCanary data that we have provided for years mixed in and applied to a brand-new world. I’m pretty proud of it.”

Featherston, with almost a half century of experience within the real estate industry, expressed the thought that it was very likely that HouseCanary would need to expand throughout the U.S. in order to reach its potential with Google. Rediger agreed.

“With the coming release of (the) full market mobile (product), we have to have a certain amount of market share in each area for this feature to go live,” he acknowledged. “So we are working very hard to get MLSs to sign up. And we have hundreds if not thousands of brokerages that have reached out to us saying, ‘Where are we going live? When can we turn on this market?’ So we’re working through that with the MLSs, and we’d love to sign up every single one.”

Rediger admitted that HouseCanary was seeking out large brokerages more than the small ones for a few reasons.

“They were early adopters on this and very public with the relationship that we have,” he said. “We want to work with every single broker, but unfortunately, the small brokers don’t have the same resources as the large ones, so it’s a little bit more difficult to bring them in.

“That’s where the MLS is critical. We want to democratize the listing. We want to show every single listing we can. It’s a one-to-one relationship with the MLS. We work with them, they give us the listings and everybody gets treated fairly.”