HomeServices of America has announced it has acquired 1000WATT real estate research agency. According to a release, the move will expand the resources available across HomeServices of America’s operating companies and HSF Affiliates, including the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise network.

Cofounded by Brian Boero and Marc Davison, 1000WATT is a creative, marketing and research firm for residential real estate professionals. The release notes the acquisition gives HomeServices of America a research and content platform that can be leveraged across its enterprise and franchise network, and a creative team that will bring additional consumer intelligence, strategy and marketing services to HomeServices companies and HSF Affiliates.

“1000WATT has spent nearly two decades inside this industry, working with hundreds of companies and developing a perspective and skill set that is difficult to replicate,” said Chris Kelly, president and CEO of HomeServices of America. “Bringing this team and the research platform they’ve built inside HomeServices gives us an extraordinary combination of industry knowledge, research, strategy and creative talent to help us further execute our vision of a Complete Real Estate Experience.”

The release notes that Boero will serve as chief marketing and strategy officer and Davison as chief creative officer of HomeServices of America. The entire 1000WATT team will join HomeServices, bringing together professionals across strategy, research, copywriting, design, creative development, project leadership and marketing.

The move follows several substantial new developments at HomeServices of America this year, including the launch of the OnePoint brand, the rollout of a unified technology platform across its entire network and the addition of mortgage servicing to its ecosystem.

“HomeServices of America has built something singular: A scaled national enterprise that includes brokerage, a wholly-owned top-25 mortgage lender, a 50-state title footprint, a nationwide insurance company, and now mortgage servicing.” said Brian Boero, co-founder of 1000WATT. “We’ve seen that unique structural advantage come alive in the past year working with Chris and the HomeServices team, and can’t wait to bring all of our energies to bear on an effort of this reach, scale and ambition.”

“This acquisition, along with all of the initiatives we’ve launched this year, marks a moment of massive opportunity to truly redefine the real estate experience and offer consumers a solution that balances skilled people with helpful technology,” Kelly said.