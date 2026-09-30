The October special edition issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at how real estate tech leaders on the forefront of AI are going beyond the hype and getting to the truth of the evolving technology. In addition, we take a look at how immigration reform may hinder housing demand, how some independent brokers are competing against giants, and how real estate professionals are helping clients take a new approach to the American Dream of homeownership.

On the Cover

Harnessing the AI Juggernaut

Tech leaders unpack the myths, realities and transformative path of artificial intelligence in real estate

When it comes to AI, I think we can all agree: The train has left the station. Moving at a speed never before seen, artificial intelligence adoption rates are more than double that of smartphones and tablets when they hit the scene in 2007. The question is, how’s a real estate professional—and the industry at large—supposed to keep up? After all, when something is moving at warp speed, jumping on board is not only difficult but risky. That’s why real estate tech leaders on the forefront of AI have approached the movement thoughtfully, putting systems and guardrails in place to make sure AI works to your and your clients’ advantage. They want to put you, the human, not just in the loop, but in control. In this issue’s roundtable cover story, RISMedia spoke with real estate technologists on the forefront of AI. Here, they go beyond the hype to discuss the realities of AI, debunk the myths and provide sage advice for brokers and agents as they assess how artificial intelligence can help transform their businesses for real estate’s future.

Highlights

Immigration Cutbacks ‘More Deeply Felt’ for Housing in 2026-27: Harvard

An analysis by the Joint Center for Housing Studies predicts a sharp drop in household formations will impact the market starting this year.

When the Big Guns Come to Town: How Independent Firms Are Confronting Consolidation

In this exclusive feature, four brokers share their game plans for competing against big names and money.

The American Dream Isn’t Dead—The Strategy Has Simply Changed

While there may be more bumps in the road on the path to buying a home today, real estate professionals still play a key role in helping buyers succeed in a market that often feels out of reach.

Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!