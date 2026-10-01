Rechat has launched Rechat Websites, pairing an app that runs a brokerage’s marketing, CRM and transactions with websites that are answer-engine optimized and designed with luxury real estate professionals in mind. The brokerage, team and agent sites, along with every listing page, are built from the roster, listings and data already in Rechat, creating a holistic experience.

Rechat had already been utilizing AI to build websites for some time. According to the company, Rechat’s AI, “Lucy,” created property websites in under a minute, a process that would normally take much longer for most brokerages. The latest launch has gone from showcasing listings to full websites for agents, teams and brokerages.

“First, websites got us online. Then they made us look pretty. Now they have to be part of the business,” said Shayan Hamidi, founder and CEO of Rechat. “Your website should be the eyes and ears of your brokerage, and Rechat is the brain that acts on what it sees.”

Brokerages already live on Rechat Websites include Surterre Properties, Acropolis Realty Group and Clay Stapp + Co, among others. Agents rate the Rechat app 4.9 out of five across more than 900 ratings on the Apple App Store, according to the company.

“In luxury real estate, the first impression happens online. Since moving to Rechat, our site finally looks and feels like Surterre, and it’s connected to everything we do, so it works as hard as our people,” said Surterre Properties Vice President Alicia Mendez.

“Website vendors in real estate have bolted on marketing and CRM integrations,” said Emil Sedgh, chief technology officer at Rechat. “With Rechat Websites they’re connected to the same data and brand the brokerage runs on, displayed on mobile and the web.”

According to the release, every agent’s site is part of the build rather than an add-on. Each one carries the agent’s listings, sold history, bio and client reviews pulled in automatically from Testimonials, Rechat’s client-review product. Leads from the brokerage site are sent directly into the Rechat CRM, where admins can see follow-up activity. Leads from an agent’s site go directly to that agent.

“Website companies across real estate are racing to become AI companies,” said Audie Chamberlain, vice president of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat. “We’re an AI company that builds websites, and it brings the industry one step closer to a true end-to-end experience.”

Rechat Websites is available now to brokers, agents and teams. Visit rechat.ai/websites for more information.