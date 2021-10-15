What: The term real estate agent is often defined as an industry practitioner who helps buyers and sellers with their real estate transactions. However, as the industry grows more competitive, agents must learn how to redefine their role so that it provides a unique value proposition for today’s consumer.

The key? Developing specialized skills in a niche market to make your services more valuable than your neighboring agents’ offerings.

Tune in to RISMedia’s next webinar—How Agents Find Their Niche and Succeed—sponsored by Homesnap and moderated by Workman Success Systems’ Cleve Gaddis—to learn how you can become an expert that provides personalized services that will turn your clients’ home-buying or selling experience into more than just another transaction.

When: Tues., Oct. 19, 3 p.m. ET

Register now!

Sponsored By



Moderated By



John Hogan, senior director of marketing, oversees Homesnap’s product, retention, acquisition and brand marketing. Hogan works to ensure Homesnap agents understand and engage with all of the value Homesnap gives them.

Coltyn Simmons, broker/owner at Custom Fit Real Estate and general contractor for Custom Fit Construction, has more than 15 years of experience in real estate and construction. He holds both a Nevada Real Estate Brokerage License and a General Contractor License. He has received the prestigious awards of Rookie of the Year (2013) and Top Sales Associate (2019-2021). His substantial experience in both real estate and construction has led him to create the Custom Fit Real Estate exclusive “Update Before You Sell” program which helps sellers update their home with $0 out-of-pocket cost and sell for top dollar.

Mor Zucker is a public speaker and managing partner and owner of Team Denver Homes at RE/MAX Professionals. Her marketing and technology initiatives have placed Team Denver Homes’ website No. 1 among the most viewed agent websites, and her blog the No. 1 most viewed in Denver, Colorado. Zucker was nominated by Luxury Real Estate for “Most Innovative Marketing Technique” (2018, 2016, 2015, 2014) and joined the “invitation-only” community for executives in the Forbes Real Estate Council as an official member.

Michele Ciardullo is a luxury specialist and managing partner and owner of Team Denver Homes. She is driven to find the perfect match—the home that speaks to a client—whether they are looking for a forever home, a dream home or a first-time home. The team was recognized as the No. 1 team for several years and the No. 2 team in 2014 with the Denver Board of REALTORS®.

Moderated by: Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales. Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, Webinar Recap: How to Create a Mutually Beneficial Relationship With Your Broker” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.