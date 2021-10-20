United® Real Estate has been recognized as one of America’s largest and fastest-growing franchise organizations in the Franchise Times Top 400. United topped the ranking as No. 1 Fastest-Growing in both unit percentage (42.1% increase from the year prior) and sales percentage (126.8% increase from the year prior).

United advanced 112 positions in a single year to land it in the top half of the 400 largest franchise organizations in the United States, brushing shoulders with iconic names such as McDonald’s, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Subway, Papa Johns, The UPS Store and IHOP. This marks the fifth year United has appeared in the ranking.

“Our franchise owners and agents have propelled our success. I am grateful for their diligence, especially over the past 19 months as they have continued to grow in spite of challenging conditions. Their steadfast commitment to deliver the highest quality home buying and selling experience to our buyer and seller clients has been extraordinary. United’s mission of improving the financial trajectories of our agents’ careers and sometimes their lives is evident in our growth,” said Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate, in a statement.

Franchise Times requested to interview top leadership and franchise owners for a feature story. In the recent article, “Tech Investments Pay Off for United Real Estate,” the magazine shares how United’s technology-first strategy is building cost-efficiencies through its Bullseye™ Cloud-Based Productivity Platform to benefit franchise owners, agents and their clients.

United doubled its number of Agents in 2020, posted triple-digit revenue growth and completed three substantive mergers in less than 36 months, according to the company. In addition to the Franchise Times Top 400 accolade, United was named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company for the fifth time this year, a Top 100 U.S. Technology Company and Eighth Largest Residential Brokerage.

For more information, please visit www.unitedrealestate.com.