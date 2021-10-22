Whether you need to paint your family room, living room or great room, committing to a paint color for a high-traffic space can feel like a big commitment. When you’re painting a large area, lighting is one of the most important factors to consider. Additionally, factoring in the surrounding colors is another important factor if you have an open-concept space.

Finally, it’s helpful to select the paint color after choosing the flooring, rug, furniture, etc. With so many paint colors to choose from, selecting a color that matches your decor pieces is more accessible than trying to search for the perfect wool rug to complement your greige walls. If you need help narrowing down the paint selections, here is a curated list of go-to living area paints that work beautifully in any home.

Benjamin Moore White Dove

This soft, creamy white isn’t too warm or too cool. Benjamin Moore White Dove is void of any yellow or blue undertones, making it a perfect true white. In addition, white Dove has a richness that makes it an excellent choice for a neutral backdrop, which allows you to layer additional colors and textures.

Benjamin Moore Classic Gray

If your design aesthetic veers traditional, Benjamin Moore Classic Gray is a sophisticated light gray that brings calmness and a classic look. Classic Gray is so pale that it can read more off-white than gray, depending on the lighting.

Benjamin Moore Revere Pewter

For a more saturated light gray, Benjamin Moore Revere Pewter is a light gray with warm undertones. It’s a neutral hue that reads calm, cozy and clean, and pairs well with other neutrals, colors and textures.

Benjamin Moore Balboa Mist

This mid-tone greige is a warm gray with beige undertones, resulting in a more formal and refined feel. Benjamin Moore Balboa Mist is saturated enough for it to stand out while also remaining neutral. It pairs well with dark wood tones and crisp white trim.

Benjamin Moore Cumulus Cloud

Benjamin Moore Cumulus Cloud is a gentle gray with warm, creamy undertones to create a soft, bright and inviting space. While similar to Balboa Mist, it is a deeper, more saturated shade of a gray taupe. It pairs well with crisp white trim.

Benjamin Moore Wolf Gray

Benjamin Moore Wolf Gray is a rich, smoky gray with blue undertones for a moody yet calming pick. This balance results in a look that exudes casual elegance. Wolf Gray works exceptionally well in a room with little natural light, as the dark tone captures the moodiness of the space.

Benjamin Moore Soot

For a more dramatic living area, drenching the walls in black can be an ultra-sophisticated, high-drama look. Benjamin Moore Soot is a saturated black that is stunning when coupled with white trim. Soot pairs incredibly well with a crisp black and white design scheme or accented by a jewel tone hue, such as emerald.