If you’re in the market to make home updates, consider replacing your existing materials with sustainable alternatives. Eco-friendly home selections are good for the environment and your bank account, as they can reduce monthly energy bills. If you’re looking for a starting point for selecting sustainable materials for our home, read on for options to consider.

Choose locally-sourced options

Locally available materials, such as timber and lumber, stone, or sand, can be eco-friendly options since there are fewer transportation emissions.

Select energy-efficient lighting

Smart lighting systems can reduce your home’s energy usage and lower electricity bills over time. They allow you to control the lighting when you’re away from home, so you can always be sure the lights are off or dimmed. LED light bulbs are another way to consume less lighting energy throughout the house.

Switch to a smart thermostat

A smart thermostat system, such as the Nest, can save on heating and air conditioning usage. Many homes waste energy when the homeowners aren’t home, so a smart thermostat system can help to lessen that energy usage by learning the living patterns.

Install solar panels

Rooftop solar panels are the first sign that a household is focused on sustainability. They can generate considerable amounts of energy and cost savings. If you install solar panels, you may also receive a tax credit.

Opt for natural materials

Selecting natural materials instead of manufactured alternatives can make your home overall more sustainable. Natural materials are durable and long-lasting and are also a timeless foundation. Examples include:

Wood : Hardwood floors, countertops, millwork, and wood accents throughout the house.

Marble : Counters, floors, tile, backsplash. With regular maintenance, marble will last forever.

Wool : Wool rugs, carpets, and stair runners have long offered many benefits and are a top material selection in timeless, expertly designed homes. Wool is made without chemicals and resists common household allergens.

Grasscloth : Grasscloth wallpaper or furniture provides depth and dimension while lending to an approachable luxury. It’s a natural material made of handwoven grass blades. Its texture

Bamboo: Bamboo shades (aka woven wood shades) or bamboo flooring are eco-friendly window coverings made of bamboo, natural woods, reeds, and grasses.

Consider the exterior

The exterior has a significant impact on how you live sustainably. Plotting out an area to garden can significantly affect your home’s sustainability. Whether you’re growing your fruits and vegetables or planting a cutting garden, identifying the space to make this happen reduces your carbon footprint. Also, capturing rainwater to water your yard, landscaping, and gardens can reduce your household’s water usage.

Select ENERGY STAR appliances

ENERGY STAR appliances include washing machines, refrigerators, dishwashers, and more. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) verifies these appliances. They use less energy overall and can also lower utility bills.