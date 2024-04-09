A strategically staged home creates a clean slate for buyers to envision themselves living there and highlights the home’s different selling features. Whether it’s emptying the closet to highlight the storage space, removing the window treatments to showcase the natural light, or replacing bulky furniture pieces with slimmer silhouettes to create more visual space, employing tried and true staging tricks will make your home stand out to buyers even in a crowded market. If you’re listing your home this spring selling season, read on for ways to highlight your home’s best features.

Create aspirational scenes

Staging particular areas of your home that you want to highlight can create aspirational moments. For example, if you have a stunning primary ensuite spa-lake bathroom and stage spa accessories in the room, such as an accent table with a tray filled with a candle, book, and bath salts. Or, if you have a beautiful designer-inspired family room, stage the space with accessories for a family game night and seasonal throw pillows and blankets for a cozy movie night. Or, if you have a media room in the basement, pop some popcorn and turn on a movie to set the scene.

Create a hosting-ready outdoor area

When the weather warms up, everyone is itching to spend more time outdoors. Set up your outdoor living space before showings and open houses, like before you entertain. Set up the furniture in a way that best facilitates gathering and conversation. Ensure the outdoor features, such as a fountain and firepit, are ready to turn on. Open the umbrella on the dining table. Set the tablescape with outdoor placements, serving ware, and candles.

Draw attention to new features

If you’ve recently replaced or updated particular home areas, such as windows and doors, draw visual attention to these spaces. Open the window treatments and clear the furniture so these new features can shine. If you have new appliances, such as a new oven range, set out a beautiful tray with decorative accessories.

Stage the front porch

Create a welcoming, warm feeling when buyers approach your front door. Whether it’s a pair of chairs and an accent table with a tray of cold beverages for buyers to drink or a new doormat and seasonal wreath, your front porch area should be the first point of welcoming buyers.

Appeal to the senses

Appealing to potential buyers’ senses can leave a lasting impression.