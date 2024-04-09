If you’re in the market for a new home and are curious about exploring green living, certain home features are helpful to look for as you begin your home search. Sustainable living is an increasingly common home search requirement. So, if you’re looking to conserve natural resources and embrace green living, there’s no better place to start than at home. Here are some options to remember if you want to buy an eco-friendly home.

Look for a like-minded real estate agent

Working with an eco-conscious real estate can be your first step toward buying an eco-friendly home. A real estate agent specializing in sustainability can help guide you on what to keep in mind as you search for a home search, and can guide you through the process. Additionally, they may have insight into listings that still need to be added to the market or can help compile a list of homes that meet your sustainable living criteria.

Narrow in on your sustainable living goals

Living sustainably means different things to different individuals. Sitting down to outline what eco-friendly living means can serve as your north star as you navigate buying an eco-friendly home. Whether you want to reduce your energy bills, adopt a healthier lifestyle, or reduce your carbon footprint, your reason for purchasing an eco-friendly home can help you identify the right house for your needs.

Learn the basics of sustainable construction materials

A basic understanding of sustainable home materials is helpful as you tour different homes. You’ll be able to identify the materials throughout the home, such as bamboo flooring, reclaimed wood, recycled glass, or steel.

Prioritize energy efficiency

Energy efficiency is one of the hallmarks of eco-friendly homes. As you search for a home, look for energy-efficient features such as smart thermostats, LED lighting, proper insulation, energy-efficient appliances and HVAC systems, and solar panels. These features will lessen your carbon footprint and reduce your energy bills.

Conserve water

Water conservation is a top goal for many homeowners who are focused on sustainability. Water is a limited resource, so reducing your consumption at home is one way to conserve it. Low-flow toilets, efficient faucets, and shower heads can also help conserve water.

Look for more minor clues throughout the home

Smaller ways exist to make a positive environmental impact without having a fully sustainable home. Here are some ways to make your home more eco-friendly: