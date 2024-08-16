As your child grows and enters a new stage, you’ll need to make adjustments throughout your home to keep them safe, comfortable and happy. One of the most significant places to refresh is their bedroom. From upgrading their furniture to revving their design scheme, adjusting their room to reflect their evolving interests and abilities will give them a comfortable place to rest and recharge. Read on for how and when to refresh a child’s bedroom.

The Transition From a Crib to a Bed

As you update your baby’s nursery into a room geared toward toddlers and preschoolers, the most significant change will be upgrading from a crib to a bed. Investing in a full or queen-size bed will give your little one a space to grow into and provide you with extra space for bedtime stories and cuddles. Investing in a larger bed means your child can keep this bed indefinitely, and you won’t need to keep sizing up. Installing safety rails on either side will provide extra security.

Nightstands with drawers are essentials for storing a cup of water, a nightlight, a speaker box and some favorite books. The drawers can also store little treasures your child likes to keep close.

Hanging new playful art is an easy way to refresh the nursery decor and can reflect your child’s evolving interests.

Creating a space for your child to play and recharge can help foster their growing independence. Whether it’s a space for imaginative play or a reading nook, this little space that’s all their own can help them love their big kid room.

The Transition From Preschool to Elementary School

As your little one enters the early school years, putting a desk in their room can be a place for them to draw and color as they take some restorative quiet time.

As they begin to read more books on their own, a reading nook with essays to reach bookshelves and a cozy place to curl up is another way to help them lean into quiet time in their own space.

Hanging a cork board on their wall to display their art, school projects, awards and growing achievements can help instill confidence and ownership of their space.

A tall shelf that can hold books, pictures, decor and knickknacks is another way to highlight their interests and showcase the items that make them unique.

Incorporating framed photos of family members and friends can help make this space feel personalized and unique to them.

The Transition From Early Elementary to Late Elementary School

The room’s bones should be in place, but an aesthetic upgrade can give them a unique space as your child enters the tween years. A new shade of paint or wallpaper can be transformative. Carrying the new color theme through the paint, decor and art can make them feel like they have a completely new, grown-up room.

The Transition Into the Teenage Years

As your child’s homework load becomes more substantial, an upgraded desk with an ergonomic chair may be necessary. A charging station, adequate lighting and a printer may round out this area. Freshening up the paint and color scheme can help your child transition from early tweens to late teens.