Spring-inspired textiles are lighter and more relaxed and can have a tactile impact on how your home transitions between seasons. Putting away the heavy wools, furs, and velvets in exchange for cotton, linens, and woven fabrics can instantly help your home transition between seasons. Read on for ways to incorporate spring-inspired textiles throughout your home.

Cotton

Cotton is a tried and true natural fabric selection that is breathable, stays cool, and softens over time. From the bedroom to a casual throw blanket, there are many ways you can incorporate cotton throughout your home to create a casually crisp, inviting atmosphere.

Where to use cotton:

Cotton sheets Egyptian: High-quality, smooth and durable Pima: More affordable than Egyptian cotton, but still durable and high-quality Flannel: Best for cold sleepers and the winter months Jersey: Feels like your favorite old t-shirt but isn’t as durable as Egyptian or Pima cotton

Cotton comforter or duvet

Cotton table cloth

Cotton throw blanket and pillows

Linen

Linen is airy, cooling, breathable, and even hypoallergenic. Linen is synonymous with warmer weather. From the upholstery to the window treatments, linen creates imagery of longer days filled with warmer temperatures and more sunshine.

Where to use linen:

Linen sheets

Linen comforter or duvet

Linen curtains or drapery

Linen upholstery, such as a linen sofa or chair

Patterns

Plenty of patterns can make a room come alive, whether it’s floral, plaid, or stripes. Bringing in more patterns can help a room feel more lively and awake, which is ideal for spring.

Where to incorporate patterns:

Pillows are one of the easiest ways to update a space for a new season. Pillowcases in lighter hues, brighter patterns, or textured linen are all ways you can give your bed a visual summer refresh.

Patterned wallpaper

Patterned blankets

Patterned bedding elements, such as a new duvet cover or an end-of-bed blanket

Patterned upholstery, such as an ottoman, accent chair, or sofa. If any of your dining chairs or stools need a fabric refresh, recovering the seats with pattern fabric can help incorporate more pattern if you’re pattern-shy.

Patterned window treatments, such as a Roman shade or drapery panels

Natural fibers

While natural fibers are perfect for a home year-round, bringing in more natural fibers during the spring can create a casually elegant atmosphere. From grounding a room with a natural fiber rug to creating more privacy with bamboo shades, natural fibers are an element that will work with any design style.

Where to incorporate natural fibers:

Natural fiber rugs, such as sisal jute

Bamboo shades

Grasscloth wallpaper or grasscloth-covered furniture, such as a console table or nightstand.

Furniture, such as rattan or wicker chairs, end tables, console tables or benches

Accessories, such as a rattan mirror, woven baskets

Whether you update smaller areas, such as throw pillows or bedding, or you’re investing in larger areas, such as upholstery or window treatments, textiles inspired by the warmer weather can give your home the seasonal refresh it needs.