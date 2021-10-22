Realty ONE Group has sold the franchise rights to a team of real estate professionals who will bring the brand to Eastern Canada.

Vicki Schmidt and Harrison Milborne, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, have acquired the rights to begin franchising in Eastern Canada which spans from Ontario to Newfoundland and Labrador. Realty ONE Group already has five locations in Western Canada and is set to open more.

“We’re a people-first company and we’ve found the perfect people to help us open more doors and share our COOLTURE throughout Eastern Canada,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group, in a statement.

Schmidt and Milborne have a combined 40 years in real estate and a record of success in many facets of real estate, including pre-construction and resale markets. Their tenure includes working in senior leadership and advisory roles as well as serving buyers and sellers throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario.

“We were immediately attracted to Realty ONE Group’s branding and business model but the dynamic COOLTURE and focus on the real estate professional is what ultimately sold us,” said Schmidt.

“We’re excited to offer real estate professionals something new, something better and something that will take their careers to the next level,” said Milborne.

