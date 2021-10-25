JPAR® Real Estate recently appointed Laura O’Connor as president and chief operating officer. The expansion of the executive-level leadership team comes at a time of growth for the brand and a focus on its national expansion.

A seasoned industry executive, O’Connor will be responsible for developing and leading the brand’s strategic direction, nationwide expansion and continued delivery of services to affiliates across JPAR Real Estate’s national footprint.

With nearly 20 years in business operations, strategy and finance management, O’Connor has directed countless complex projects, from concept to fully operational status. Most recently, O’Connor served as vice president Franchise Development, Expansion Brands for Realogy where she was responsible for leading national teams focused on service delivery, growth and retention of franchisees across Realogy’s national platform. She is passionate about seeing brokerages and their agents achieve their growth and development goals.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Laura O’Connor to the JPAR family as we focus on continued growth and expansion of our franchise enterprise in key markets across the U.S.,” said Rick Davidson, chairman and CEO of parent company Cairn Real Estate Holdings, LLC, in a statement. “Laura has an impressive history as an owner, operator, consultant and executive in the residential real estate and real estate franchising arena. Her deep knowledge and understanding of the industry, will help to position JPAR Real Estate and its franchisees for smart, strategic growth.”

O’Connor is a member of Rotary International and has served as chair of a local Board of Directors; club president; and chair of the District Grant Audit Committee. She has been both a founder and an advisor on several startups in the consulting, technology and nonprofit sectors, including “Women Who Wine,” a group that fosters female empowerment and networking while benefiting a different nonprofit each month, contributing over $230,000 back to local communities.



