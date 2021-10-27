Brenda Moore, broker/owner of Moore Real Estate Services, recently announced her affiliation with Century 21 Real Estate, forming CENTURY 21 Moore Real Estate to better serve Denver area real estate clients and customers.

“We are excited to affiliate with the most recognized name in real estate and a global powerhouse that for 50 years has been on the forefront of innovative solutions for both consumer experiences and real estate business growth,” said Moore in a statement. “The mission of the CENTURY 21® brand, to deliver extraordinary experiences, ladders up to our own commitment to quality service, and ensures that the people and families we partner with get to the best outcomes possible.”.

“This is terrific news for us because Brenda and her team are known in the markets they serve for giving 121%,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, in a statement. “Their energy and enthusiasm for delivering quality and experiences people covet is unparalleled. My team looks forward to doing everything that we can to help them grow their market share and the number of overall closed deals.”

