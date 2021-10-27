Realogy Holdings Corp. recently announced the appointment of Katie Finnegan as chief executive officer of RealSure ® , the company’s iBuyer arm. Finnegan will work to accelerate growth and enhance RealSure’s residential real estate transaction solutions.

In her new role, Finnegan will be responsible for developing and marketing RealSure’s consumer solution. Central to Finnegan’s work will be the objective of simplifying the consumer experience without removing the personal relationship with an agent.

“Realogy continues to invest in RealSure as a strategic growth priority and competitive advantage, helping us win more listings and drive incremental business for affiliated agents and franchise owners,” said Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president of Realogy, in a statement. “We believe Katie’s dynamic leadership, deep understanding of today’s consumer, and impressive track record of developing and scaling transformative businesses, will help accelerate growth for RealSure as we work together with expert agents to bring a differentiated home selling and buying experience to more consumers.”

“Home Partners of America’s fundamental mission is to make homeownership accessible for more people. The consumer solutions that RealSure provides are an excellent way to build on that goal,” said Bill Young, chief executive officer of Home Partners of America, in a statement. “With Katie’s leadership and laser focus on consumer needs, we are excited for what the future of home selling and buying will become.”

Named one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People, Finnegan’s track record across six startup companies she has co-founded and launched over the span of a decade has demonstrated a passion for building, scaling and disrupting the consumer experience. She was most recently chief consumer and e-commerce officer of Rite Aid and was previously the founder and principal of Store No 8, Walmart’s business incubation arm dedicated to transforming the future of commerce.

Finnegan joined Walmart as a “key employee” in Walmart’s $3.3 billion acquisition of Jet.com, where she was the Head of Corporate Development, Strategy and Investor Relations. Finnegan joined Jet in 2014 with the acquisition of Hukkster, the retail tech start-up she co-founded in 2012.

“Adding to the value RealSure has already established over the past two years for agents and consumers, I believe that RealSure has all the pieces in place to have an even greater positive impact on the consumer experience and residential real estate transaction,” said Finnegan in a statement. “Bringing forth the joy in buying and selling homes while reducing stress and friction for consumers will not only place RealSure at the forefront of Realogy’s affiliated agents’ work, it will also add unmatched value to the current generation of buyers and sellers, giving them a fair shot at competing in today’s high-demand, low supply market.”

Currently live in 24 major U.S. cities, RealSure is available to more than 30,000 real estate agents across Realogy’s Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby’s International Realty® brands and the clients they serve. that helps consumers sell and buy their home with confidence.



For more information, please visit www.RealSure.com.