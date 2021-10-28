The CE Shop has been named one of the Denver area’s fastest-growing private companies by Denver Business Journal (DBJ).

The CE Shop, which is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, placed second in the large business category of DBJ’s annual Fast 50 list. The category includes companies with $29.1 million to $64 million in annual revenue.

2021’s Fast 50 rankings, which were announced this month, are based on companies’ percentage of revenue growth for fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020, DBJ says. To qualify, each company had to report a full 12 months of operations in the base year of 2017 and average at least $1 million in sales all three years, with no year less than $200,000.

From 2018 to 2020, The CE Shop saw 133% growth in revenue, 84% growth in staff and 60% growth in students. In October, The CE Shop enrolled its millionth student.

And The CE Shop’s growth impacts more than its students—The CE Shop Foundation, which partners with Food for Thought to feed Denver-area children and families in need, saw an impressive 204% increase in donations from 2018 to 2020. Donations have continued to grow in 2021.

For more information, please visit www.ceshop.com.