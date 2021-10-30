What: Technology can help support brokerage offerings, but real estate professionals should choose wisely before investing in tech solutions. The wrong move can not only have negative repercussions on your business’ productivity and efficiency, but it can also result in months-long losses—both in time and profitability.

Tune in to RISMedia’s next webinar, sponsored by BoomTown and moderated by Verl Workman of Workman Success Systems, to learn how the correct tech solutions for your business will help you save in the long run by streamlining your processes and introducing necessary automations.

When: Wed., Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. ET

Register now!



Sponsored By:



Moderated By:



Moderated by: Verl Workman, CEO and founder of Workman Success Systems, has delivered keynotes, seminars and more to thousands of real estate professionals worldwide. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.

Mac Hill, considered an “OG Boomer,” has been with BoomTown for nearly eight years, serving in a variety of roles. He joined the company all the way back in 2012 as a support specialist, where he helped clients with technical questions and issue resolution. After a period of time, he identified a huge opportunity for better training, and worked with another colleague to create BoomTown’s first Training Team. They developed training webinars, videos, and began executing live trainings with clients both at the BoomTown HQ and at clients’ offices.

Brandon Brittingham, REALTOR®, CEO and team leader at The Maryland and Delaware Group of Long & Foster Real Estate, based in Salisbury, Maryland. His real estate team, one of the best and busiest in the country, was ranked as No. 1 in the entirety of Long & Foster for homes sold. Brittingham started as a solo agent in 2007. Right away, he made a commitment to himself to be the best in every aspect of his profession. He wanted to offer the best customer service possible to every one of his clients. It worked! In an incredibly short time span, Brittingham rose to become a top seller on the Eastern Shore peninsula, a popular real estate region spanning three states: Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

Rivers Pearce is the co-founder and CEO of W8LESS. With nearly two decades of experience in the digital marketing and technology world, Pearce helps business leaders navigate the increasingly complex landscape of technology that powers modern marketing and sales organizations. He has worked with Fortune 500 level brands in e-commerce and online marketing, and has deep expertise in the real estate and property technology industries. He has worked with the majority of the top real estate teams in the country and is intimately familiar with not only the tech side of the business, but also the operations and business models that successful real estate professionals are leveraging today. He also works with tech companies who are interested in entering the real estate vertical or enhancing their position within the space through marketing, partnerships, events, experiences and more.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “How Agents Find Their Niche and Succeed” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.