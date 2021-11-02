Fathom Realty recently made several changes to its leadership team, expanding its team in multiple areas, including Hawaii, Massachusetts and Alabama.

Fathom added the following individuals to its District Director Leadership team:

Jihan Rachel E. Brooks

District: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Beginning her real estate career in 2011, Brooks adopted the 3Cs (Caring, Competent and a Connector) when serving her 3Cs (Customers, Clients and Colleagues). Brooks and her husband Daniel are a Fathom Spouse Team.

Oscar Hernandez

District: Las Vegas, Nevada, and Nevada State Broker

A Las Vegas local for over 21 years, Hernandez has worked in the local real estate market since 2010. As an investor and a real estate professional, Hernandez has had the opportunity to serve hundreds of families to buy, sell and invest, as well as helping businesses and religious organizations in the purchase of commercial properties. Hernandez joins Fathom from Souce Realty along with 24 agents that specialize in serving the Hispanic community in realizing their dream of homeownership.

Amber Pindak

District: Fort Myers, Florida

Pindak has operated a successful real estate business since 2003. Initially licensed in real estate as a tool for real estate investing, it didn’t take her long to realize the license didn’t come with the market knowledge and expertise necessary to make significant financial decisions for her family and investment partners. With that realization, Pindak dedicated herself to mastering the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the turbulent waters of real estate.

Brett Young

District: Cleveland, Ohio

With over 20 years in the real estate industry, Young’s primary focus has been finding the perfect home for his clients with unsurpassed service. Young is licensed in multiple states and brings real estate expertise that benefits his clients across Ohio and Arizona. After selling hundreds and hundreds of homes, Young is a multi-million-dollar producer across his local markets.

Richard Pascua

District: Hawaiian Islands and Hawaii State Broker

Pascua has been in real estate for more than 30 years, starting his career on the island of Oahu. Pascua’s A-B-C leadership style, training and team-building skills are all about serving agents with a bottom-up mentality.

Stephanie Thompson

District: Southeast Massachusetts

Thompson began her career in real estate simply to help a family member in the business but quickly realized that her passion for helping others reach their goals was well-suited in the industry. After retiring from her corporate career to focus solely on her real estate business, she thrived in growing her business, sharing her knowledge and resources with other agents, and servicing her clients.

Michael Walton

District: Central Alabama

With almost 20 years in real estate, Walton is excited to grow the newly opened Central Alabama market using his leadership, training and team-building skills to help new agents start their businesses successfully and encourage experienced agents to continue to grow their businesses. Walton brings experience in residential, commercial sales and listings and has managed numerous developments in both real estate arenas. He also has expertise in large land sales and investment properties.

Kara Willis

District: Greater Boston – South Shore and Massachusetts State Broker

Willis believes that growth is a continual journey of seeking knowledge and helping others and has been the guiding force in her successful, 24-year real estate career. Willis’ combined experience in communication, psychology, sales, marketing, business development, and love of technology and innovation brings valued services to her clients. Willis has been mentoring and training agents for years and has a passion for sharing her knowledge and expertise with others to help them develop their unique styles and individual business goals.



