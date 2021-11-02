Realogy Holdings Corp. recently announced the appointment of Ivonne Furneaux to steer the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) strategy.

As vice president, DE&I, Furneaux will amplify Realogy’s mission to empower diverse communities, overseeing DE&I initiatives across the company’s employee, franchise owner and affiliated agent populations. Furneaux will report directly to Realogy’s Chief People Officer Tanya Reu-Narvaez, who helped pioneer many of the company’s DE&I initiatives over the course of her 20-year tenure.

“In this role, Ivonne will lead Realogy’s ongoing efforts to drive meaningful change through diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Reu-Narvaez in a statement. “Ivonne brings a wealth of experience cultivating sustainable and impactful DE&I strategies, and her vision and leadership will help Realogy further expand and amplify our efforts to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive landscape across the real estate industry.”

“The possibilities at the intersection of real estate and DE&I are limitless,” said Furneaux in a statement. “From driving entrepreneurship and enabling homeownership to empowering careers and building an inclusive workforce that represents the communities we serve, we have a tremendous opportunity to drive meaningful change. I’m honored and excited to join Realogy and advance the great work already in motion as we drive even more impact in the company, the industry and beyond.”

Prior to joining Realogy, Furneaux served as DE&I Director at UnitedHealth Group, a Fortune 5 healthcare company, where she developed diversity, equity and inclusion strategies and programs. She also has held cross-industry leadership roles at SSAB, Target Corporation, Office Depot, Coinstar and GMAC Home Services.

Over the course of 2021, Realogy expanded on and launched a number of initiatives as part of its ongoing strategic efforts, including the introduction of an internal Real Career Connections program, which matches diverse, high-potential employees with executive leaders for mentorship and opportunities.

Realogy also offers strong support for and involvement in real estate associations that promote diversity and inclusion, including the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), WomanUp and The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

As part of the company’s continued efforts to rally the industry toward progress, Realogy also has expanded access to its Fair Housing training course to real estate professionals across these organizations and launched a partnership with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA).

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.