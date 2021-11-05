Propy will now reward users with PRO tokens to engage them in a variety of educational and transactional activities across its desktop and the new iOS-based app.

Both the new iOS app and desktop version will process three types of residential transactions: traditional ones with dollar payments, crypto transactions and NFT transactions.

The company, which recently announced that it can now accept digital earnest money transfers for traditional dollar deals, and made the first-ever NFT in real estate this year, continues to offer solutions that make it easier and faster for consumers and agents to transact real estate via traditional payment methods, as well as cryptocurrency and NFTs.

“I’m so excited to be able to offer this new program that will enable users to earn tokens simply by managing their normal real estate business activities—submitting offers, closing deals, inviting all participants to a transparent tracking flow—and learning about cryptocurrency, blockchain and NFTs,” said Natalia Karayaneva, CEO, in a statement.

“The new iOS app will provide additional ways for real estate professionals in the U.S. to earn even more tokens,” she added.

While any real estate agent can earn tokens by downloading the app and participating in educational programs, additional benefits such as an NFT Marketplace, integrated escrow and title services and referral opportunities will be available to those who participate in Propy’s “invite-only” Transparent Agent Program.

Agents interested in the PRO Token Learn and Earn Program should sign-up for the waitlist here.

