Realogy Holdings Corp. recently announced the company’s inclusion as one of Forbes Magazine’s “World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies 2021.” Based on direct feedback from female employees, the list is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc.

The designation, which follows Realogy’s recent recognition as one of Forbes “World’s Best Employers 2021,” honors the company’s commitment to supporting women in business. It comes at a time when women in the workforce continue to be disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, resulting in the U.S. Labor Department’s lowest reported labor-force participation rates among women in the U.S. since the 1970s. In September 2021, more than 300,000 women ages 20 and older exited the workforce, according to National Women’s Law Center.

“I am incredibly proud that Realogy has been recognized once again this year by Forbes, this time as one of the World’s Top Female Friendly Companies 2021,” said Ryan Schneider, Realogy’s chief executive officer and president, in a statement. “Women leaders power Realogy’s success across a number of critical business, strategic, and financial roles. I believe our strong female leadership has enabled Realogy to build a more inclusive workplace culture that attracts and supports female employees as they grow, excel and drive impact in their careers.”

“Realogy is a longtime champion for women, not only in the real estate industry but in business overall,” said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Realogy’s chief people officer, in a statement. “This honor is more important today than ever before as we face a pivotal moment for women in a transforming workplace. With a combination of remote and office-based employees, Realogy is deeply focused on fostering a culture that prioritizes flexibility, connectivity and wellness—where it’s not just up to women to lean in, it’s up to all of us to create a culture of inclusion where all employees are empowered to thrive.”

Female leadership comprises 30% of Realogy’s Board of Directors and 60% of its Executive Committee. Realogy has been recognized for gender diversity on its Board of Directors by Executive Women of New Jersey and the Women’s Forum of New York.

Realogy offers the employee-led Home Network for Parents and Caregivers, established at the start of the pandemic, to create a network of support for those adapting to caring for children remotely. The company also offers a Women’s Employee Resource Group (ERG), which hosts events and panels on career growth, leadership and other topics throughout the year.

Realogy and its family of brands encourage career development, leadership and entrepreneurship for women across the real estate industry, through various programs including the Inclusive Ownership Program, designed to invest in the success of diverse franchise owners, including women; What Moves Her, a program that supports women finding their path to leadership; and Century 21’s Empowering Latinas program, aimed at assisting Latina entrepreneurs in obtaining their real estate license.

Realogy is also a national partner of WomanUP, an organization focused on increasing the representation of women-owned brokerages and women in corporate leadership roles across the real estate industry.

The Forbes recognition is based on an independent survey of approximately 85,000 women who provided data points in 40 countries. Only 300 employers are ranked on the list, with rankings based off three scores including public opinion, leadership score, and employees score on direct and indirect recommendations.

