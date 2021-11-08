Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has launched a Probate Real Estate Division under the guidance of Founding Director Nancy Sanborn.

The Probate Real Estate Division provides clients support in navigating buying and selling real estate through trust, probate and conservatorship by streamlining real property sales and purchases through skillful court proceedings. According to the company, the probate specialists will ensure strict compliance with the California Probate Code.

“Trust, probate and conservatorship transactions are understandably daunting for clients, many of whom are already dealing with emotional stress, frustrations and legal intricacies that accompany their circumstances,” said Martha Mosier, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, in a statement. “This division was launched as an homage to our clients, a promise to make an often complex and time-consuming procedure as simplified as possible, and we are very grateful to Nancy Sanborn for guiding these efforts.”

Sanborn possesses over three decades’ worth of experience working with the probate court system, and has represented some of California’s most prestigious attorneys, accountants, trustees and distinguished property owners.

“During trust, probate or conservatorship real estate transactions, nothing is more important than earning the confidence of families as well as legal and financial professionals, who in turn believe in us and our capabilities to provide them peace of mind,” Sanborn said in a statement.

For more information, please visit bhhscalifornia.com/probate.