As a real estate agent, you know the importance of following up on leads, building your network and helping your clients. But in today’s hot market, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with the many details involved in being a real estate agent. If you’re struggling to manage it all, a virtual assistant could be the answer. Here’s why.

1. Lead Generation

It can be time-consuming following up and qualifying every lead. With record-low interest rates and limited inventory, you’re likely busier than ever. A qualified virtual assistant can help with prospecting, screening calls and answering questions, allowing you to follow up with serious leads. Virtual assistants can help you close more sales by answering emails, handling online showing requests and giving prospective buyers answers in a timely fashion.

2. Administrative Assistance

It can be hard to staff full-time assistants when you’re in and out of the office. To help you with office duties, answering calls, emails and booking appointments, consider a virtual assistant. An experienced professional can help you manage appointments, book meetings, manage your calendar and more. They can also help with bookkeeping, tracking down commission and even buying client gifts.

3. Transaction Coordination

A highly skilled virtual assistant can help you manage your real estate deals by assisting with transaction coordination. The right professional can assist with all aspects of the buying and selling process, from the offer stage to the closing table.

The real estate market is hotter than ever. With so many deals and deadlines, let someone else manage your contracts and due dates, so that you can focus on getting new listings and closing sales.

4. Marketing Help

Properly listing a home takes much time and effort. A virtual assistant can help manage the stress of marketing, from creating signs, flyers and mailers to maintaining your email subscribers. A real estate virtual assistant can also manage your social media accounts, help with graphic design, manage photography schedules and develop collateral.

Can a Real Estate Virtual Assistant Help You?

You need to focus on growing your business and selling homes, so a real estate virtual assistant can be a lifesaver. From answering emails to screening leads and managing your social media, an assistant can take marketing, administration and booking off your plate. Getting help with the little things will help you stay on track to reach your big goals.